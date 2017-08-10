Sony Xperia XZ Premium is coming to Canada unlocked in early September

Sony’s most recent high-end flagship finally has a date for its Canadian arrival.
The company has confirmed that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be available to Canadian consumers unlocked in early September 2017 through Amazon.ca, but has refrained from revealing the price.
Currently, the phone sells for about $700 in the U.S. (around $890 CAD) and is available through a few third-party Amazon sellers for approximately $950.
The device will be available in both ‘Luminous Chrome’ and ‘Deepsea Black’ at launch.
The phone arrives several months after the Canadian launches of the Sony Xperia XA1 (May 5th) and the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (July 5th), which were presented in the same cohort.
The XZ Premium features a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 5.5-inch 4K HDR display and 19-megapixel rear-facing camera with 960 fps super slow motion and 5-axis stabilization.
It weighs in at a hefty 195 grams and stocks a 3,230mAh battery. Check out our full hands-on with the flagship here.
