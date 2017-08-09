Tesla reportedly developing self-driving electric semi-truck technology

Tesla is developing an autonomous long-haul, electric semi-truck, according to Reuters. The news agency says it’s seen e-mails between the car company and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that confirm a prototype is nearing completion. This tech would allow electric trucks to move in “platoons” and follow a lead vehicle while on the road.
A DMV spokesperson also told Reuters that California officials are meeting with Tesla Wednesday “to talk about Tesla’s efforts with autonomous trucks.”
Tesla has said it plans to unveil its self-driving tech in September, which would follow similar initiatives made by companies like Uber and Google parent company Alphabet’s Waymo division.
Earlier this year, Tesla was looking from videos from drivers to help them make self-driving vehicles.
Also car related — Tesla has reportedly been looking into a proprietary music service to be bundled into vehicles that would work similarly to Spotify.
Source: Reuters
