Google Opinions Rewards allows you to earn Google Play store credit in very minuscule amounts, building up your total until you have enough credits to purchase something in the Google Play Store.

The app has been available in Canada since 2014, though it’s likely you haven’t heard of the platform before (it doesn’t seem to be very popular). Rewards is one of my favourite apps because it requires only a small amount of your time and it can be quite lucrative if you use it consistently.

The app, which is attached to your Android device’s Google account, asks questions that some users may find too personal. Initially when launching the app, Google Opinions Rewards tells you all your surveys will remain anonymous, but it does require you to input your address, as well as other introductory information.

Additionally Google Opinions Rewards utilizes your location history, collected by Google, and asks questions about the different places you’ve been to. For example, it asks you if you’ve been to McDonald’s or the movies recently, and then inquires what the service was like. It’s worth noting that the app will still function if your device’s location services are turned off.

Some rewards might only amount to ten cents worth of credits, while others can be worth as much as two dollars. The rewards can also be easily accessed when you’re trying to buy something from the Play Store to use the money towards your purchase. Games, movies, books and other items on the Play Store can be purchased with the credits earned through Google Opinions Rewards.

While the surveys range in topics, I found they are mostly regarding locations you have travelled to recently and can get repetitive.

Google Opinion Rewards app can be downloaded for free on Android devices.