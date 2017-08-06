Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Fido boosts data buckets, aligns with Rogers’ $70 per 1GB overage rate [Read here]
- New leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s final specs [Read here]
- Money can now be sent with PayPal directly through the Skype mobile app in Canada [Read here]
- Ex-Google VP says iPhones are better than Androids for photography [Read here]
- Shaw launches unlimited WideOpen Internet 150 plan [Read here]
- A Canadian team is trying to build the ultimate universal game controller [Read here]
- Rogers launches wireless service in B.C. SkyTrain tunnel between Columbia and Sapperton [Read here]
- Bell renews appeal to CRTC to rescind its Super Bowl ad policy [Read here]
- RBC now lets you make bill payments with Siri [Read here]
- Samsung Canada COO speaks on joining BlackBerry in the government market [Read here]
- Nintendo of Canada will offer SNES Classic pre-orders in late August [Read here]
