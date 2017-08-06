News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 6, 2017

7:19 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 7 Plus

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Fido boosts data buckets, aligns with Rogers’ $70 per 1GB overage rate [Read here]
  • New leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s final specs [Read here]
  • Money can now be sent with PayPal directly through the Skype mobile app in Canada [Read here]
  • Ex-Google VP says iPhones are better than Androids for photography [Read here]
  • Shaw launches unlimited WideOpen Internet 150 plan [Read here]
  • A Canadian team is trying to build the ultimate universal game controller [Read here]
  • Rogers launches wireless service in B.C. SkyTrain tunnel between Columbia and Sapperton [Read here]
  • Bell renews appeal to CRTC to rescind its Super Bowl ad policy [Read here]
  • RBC now lets you make bill payments with Siri [Read here]
  • Samsung Canada COO speaks on joining BlackBerry in the government market [Read here]
  • Nintendo of Canada will offer SNES Classic pre-orders in late August [Read here]

Related Articles

Features

Aug 3, 2017

12:32 PM EDT

The best roaming options for Canadian travelers [2017 edition]

News

Aug 4, 2017

8:08 PM EDT

Sony offering PlayStation VR demos across Canada for a limited time

News

Aug 4, 2017

2:12 PM EDT

Minister of Innovation proposes ‘competitive measures’ for 600MHz wireless spectrum a...

Comments