The best roaming options for Canadian travelers [2017 edition]

Rogers

In 2017, both Telus and Bell took the step of offering share plans that allow for use in both Canada and the U.S. While Rogers has yet to do so, it still offers one of the most compelling daily roaming offers available in Roam Like Home.

With Roam Like Home, Rogers subscribers who are on a Share Everything plan can use their normal Canadian rate plan for $5 per day in the U.S. and $10 per day in over 100 other international destinations. After 10 days of being charged, the rest of the billing cycle is free.

If the customer's plan isn't compatible, or the country they're visiting is not included in the program, they can explore monthly travel packs instead -- though those are a much more expensive proposition.

Going to Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, Mexico and Oceania, for instance, travel packs with data start at $70 for a 31-day package that includes 40 minutes of calling, 150 sent texts and unlimited received texts and 20MB of data. In Europe, the same deal but with 40MB of data starts at $60 per 31 days.

Pay-per-use roaming rates vary by region. In the U.S., Rogers charges $7.99 for up to 50MB, $1.45 per minute and $0.75 per SMS. In Europe, it’s $9.99 for up to 20MB, $2.00 per minute and $0.75 per text.