Koodo plans to launch a Fido Roam-like roaming package later this year, according to an official response on the carrier’s community forum.
In a new post dated to Sunday, a Koodo customer suggests the carrier implement a Fido Roam/Roam like Home equivalent. Later in the thread, a spokesperson for the company notes the carrier will launch something like Fido Roam sometime in August or September.
“We are working on it Chris!” says Bernard, an official representative for the company. “There are a number of technical/billing changes that need to take place which is never easy, however, we are looking end of August early September to come out with our version of this feature”
Later in the thread, a poster named Allan says Koodo doesn’t normally comment on upcoming features, to which Bernard responds, “You are right Allan, generally we don’t, this is one of the exceptions though. :-).”
When asked about the forum post, a public relations spokesperson for the carrier declined to confirm or deny whether Koodo plans to launch a new roaming offering.
Currently, Koodo subscribers that add the carrier’s base travel package to their plan, priced at $30 for three days, gains access to unlimited text and voice calling, as well as 150MB of data while roaming outside of Canada.
In contrast, Roam like Home and Fido Roam grant subscribers access to their entire smartphone call, text and data buckets for $5 per day while traveling in the U.S. and $10 per day while traveling in international destinations outside of North America. Feeds are capped at $50 and $100, respectively. Koodo parent company Telus offers a similar called Easy Roam. It’s priced at $7 per day and $10 per day.
Source: Koodo Via: iPhoneInCanada
