Fitbit’s newest smartwatch will ‘deliver the best health and fitness experience,’ says CEO

Fitbit’s CEO, James Park, has announced that the company’s newest smartwatch is to be unveiled before the holiday season. According to Park, this device will “deliver the best health and fitness experience,” for a smartwatch.
“We are executing according to our transition plan and have increased confidence in achieving our full year results,” said co-founder and CEO James Park during Fitbit’s earnings conference.
“Our smartwatch, which we believe will deliver the best health and fitness experience in the category, is on track for delivery ahead of the holiday season and will drive a strong second half of the year. In the long term, we are confident in our vision for the future and are uniquely positioned to succeed by leveraging our brand, community, and data to drive positive health outcomes.”
Additionally Park says, the watch will feature GPS and include waterproofing up to 50 metres.
Recently, the CEO mentioned to The Verge that Fitbit believes music is very important for the fitness experience. Therefore the device is expected to come with either the Pandora or Spotify app.
The smartwatch will also have an app gallery within its existing mobile app, according to The Verge‘s information, while other recent leaks mention the device will appear similar to Fitbit’s Blaze and have a heart rate sensor.
Source: The Verge
Comments