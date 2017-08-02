Apple Pay is now available to all HonkMobile users with an iOS device.
This means those specific users will be able to search for, top up and pay for parking spots with their iPhone or iPad devices.
Furthermore, customers will receive a 15-minute reminder before their parking spot expires and users can simply buy more time remotely with Apple Pay.
Apple Pay allows for more security and privacy as customers card numbers are not saved on the device or with Apple Services. A unique ‘Device Account Number’ is used that is then encrypted and secured within the ‘Secure Element’ on their device.
“Launching Apple Pay builds on our mission of providing customers with a seamless and secure payment experience for parking,” said Honk founder and CEO Michael Back in a press statement.
“Integrating Apple Pay with Honk gives new and existing customers more choice to securely pay for parking and we are confident it will meet the needs of drivers across Canada. Initial response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
HonkMobile provides users access to more than 150,000 parking spots in North America, which includes cities like Toronto, Oshawa, London, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, B.C.
Honk allows its users to search for parking spots around various cities, pay for parking spots through mobile payment and top up their parking balances from any internet connected device.
HonkMobile can be downloaded on the App Store here.
