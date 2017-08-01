News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ now compatible with Daydream

Google and Samsung are in the process of rolling out the update now

Aug 1, 2017

9:40 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung has started to push an update that makes the Galaxy S8 and S8+ compatible with Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform, according to a tweet from the search giant.

Some publications and users are also reporting that they’ve been able to download the entire suite of Daydream apps, including YouTube VR, Google VR Services and Daydream keyboard.

Google notes in a subsequent tweet that the update is rolling out to users across the globe gradually, so if you’re unable to use any of the apps yet, be patient.

Source: Google Via: SamMobile

