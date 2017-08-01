Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ now compatible with Daydream

Samsung has started to push an update that makes the Galaxy S8 and S8+ compatible with Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform, according to a tweet from the search giant.
The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ
— Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017
Some publications and users are also reporting that they’ve been able to download the entire suite of Daydream apps, including YouTube VR, Google VR Services and Daydream keyboard.
Google notes in a subsequent tweet that the update is rolling out to users across the globe gradually, so if you’re unable to use any of the apps yet, be patient.
