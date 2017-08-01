Microsoft’s Word Flow keyboard removed from the App Store

Microsoft’s unique keyboard for iOS devices called ‘Word Flow’ has been removed from the App Store.
The one-year-old keyboard app designed for one handed usage is no longer being supported by Microsoft, likely because the company wants users to use SwiftKey instead, an app the company recently acquired.
This is according to a support note found by Windows Central that reads, “The Word Flow experiment is now complete! We encourage you to download the SwiftKey keyboard from the App Store. The SwiftKey product team is frequently building and evaluating new features for SwiftKey and shipping updates. We encourage feedback at https://support.swiftkey.com.”
Though Microsoft’s Windows keyboard is no longer available, those interested can try out the SwiftKey keyboard or Google’s Gboard app that includes Google search within the keyboard.
Source: Windows Central
Comments