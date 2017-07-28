Leaked slides detail upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

While rumours of the Galaxy S8 Active have been percolating for several weeks now, today marks the first time detailed information has come out about the upcoming handset.
According to presentation slides obtained by SamMobile, the Galaxy S8 Active will retain many of the features found on the Galaxy S8, including that phone’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will also include the same 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with dual-pixel phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilization found on Samsung’s flagship.
Where the Active starts to set itself apart from Samsung’s earlier smartphone is with its display. Instead of a curved screen, the S8 Active is set feature a flat 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18:5 aspect ratio that Samsung says is shatter resistant. It also adds MIL-STD-810G certification for protection against shocks, drops and extreme climate conditions to the S8’s IP68 water- and dust-resistance. Another nice added feature is a higher capacity battery that comes in at 4,000mAh instead of 3,000mAh.
All told, the S8 Active looks like the perfect phone for those that weren’t sold on the S8’s curved display. Unfortunately, like the Galaxy S7 Active, it looks like the S8 Active will be exclusive to AT&T in the United States. We’ll have to wait and see.
Source: SamMobile
