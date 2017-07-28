News
Essential Phone UX head leaves company to work on Google Home products

Jul 28, 2017

9:49 AM EDT

Google Home

Google has hired Liron Damir, one of the key architects of Andy Rubin’s upcoming Essential Phone, to head up user experience (UX) at its Home products division, which includes devices like the Chromecast, Google Wi-Fi and Google Home.

Damir has more than 12 years of experience in tech. He was one of the leads behind webOS, first at HP and then at LG after the computer maker sold the mobile operating system to the Korean firm. After leaving LG, Damir became the vice-president of design at Pebble, where he worked on the smartwatch until Andy Rubin asked him to head up UX design for the upcoming Essential Phone.

Damir made the announcement on LinkedIn, which Variety was the first to spot. “Super excited and proud to be joining Google today to lead the design of Google Home products,” he wrote.

Source: Variety

