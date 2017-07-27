Ontario partners with visual effects studio Legend 3D to create more than 270 jobs in Toronto

The government of Ontario has announced a new partnership with global visual effects company Legend 3D to help grow its Toronto studio by creating 271 new jobs.
Since it was founded in 2001, Legend 3D has worked on visual effects for such blockbuster movies as Walt Disney Studios’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange (2016) and Warner Brothers’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), among other films. The company also works on effects for television and digital media, such as virtual reality.
With the Ontario government’s Jobs and Prosperity Fund, Legend 3D will receive up to $3.1 million to hire and train the incoming 271 employees, adding to its current 280 people workforce in Toronto. Funding will also go towards research and development and equipment and facility upgrades. The bulk of the combined 551 jobs will focus on post production, special effects and 2D to 3D conversion, as well as R&D for new software. The government says this whole project is expected to be completed in 2021.
The initiative is part of a larger goal to strengthen the digital media sector in the province with The Jobs and Prosperity Fund. Since January 2013, Ontario has announced 22 projects with government commitment totalling approximately $600 million. Altogether, the government says the fund is responsible for creating and retaining more than 35,000 jobs in Ontario, including those at companies like Huawei in Ottawa, Markham and Waterloo and Toyota in Cambridge and Woodstock.
Source: Ontario
