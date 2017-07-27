News
Apple discontinues the iPod Nano and Shuffle

Jul 27, 2017

2:51 PM EDT

8 comments

iPod Nano

Another nail has been put into the iPod’s coffin. Apple has announced that it’s discontinuing the iPod nano and shuffle, leaving the touch as the only remaining model of the portable music player on the market.

The nano and shuffle have been removed from Apple’s online store and will no longer be offered at retail locations, either. It’s worth noting that at the time of this writing, the products still appear on Apple Canada’s website as a search result, although clicking on them leads to a ‘Page Not Found’ screen.

Over the past several years, Apple has seemingly been slowly phasing out the older generation iPod models. The nano and shuffle were last updated with new colours in 2015, but neither model has seen a redesign since 2012 and 2010, respectively.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 [USD] and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” Apple said in a statement.

The 16GB and 64GB touch models will now be phased out, with Apple instead lowering the price of the 32GB and 128GB options to $199 (approximately $250 CAD) and $299 (approximately $375 CAD), respectively. MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for Canadian pricing and will update this story accordingly.

The shuffle originally released in 2005 as the first iPod that was screenless and offered faster flash storage. The nano, meanwhile, was introduced later in the year as a replacement for the iPod mini.

To date, Apple has sold over 400 million iPods in total.

Update – 07/27/17 at 4:44pm ET: Apple has confirmed that the 32GB and 128Gb iPod touch models will cost $249 and $369, respectively. These prices are reflected on the website.

Image credit: Flickr – renatomitra

Via: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Ryan

    nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

  • Alex

    i still have, and use my ipod video. good stuff. surprisingly works after so many years. shame that these ipods will no longer exist soon.

    • Smanny

      The nano played music and pod casts only. Something that today’s bluetooth ear buds and headsets can already store and play music. Not to mention some can even track your workouts as well. Plus most smart watches can store and play music as well as do a lot of other things. The nano should have died off a few years ago.

  • Drips

    This blows. My 4th gen nano finally died and I been meaning to replace it. When I’m at work or working out, it’s just not practical to carry a honking smart phone-sized player around with me.

    • Smanny

      That is why bluetooth headsets and earbuds, as well as most Smart watches nowadays can play music, and do a lot more for a cheaper or same price as the the nano. Get with the times. The nano is dead.

    • Drips

      Yes I am quite familiar and comfortable with bluetooth. Carrying a fat wide phone around is what I’m trying to avoid here. Also I can’t wear things on my wrist. The nano was great because is was small and slim.

  • Brad Fortin

    The end of an era…