News
PREVIOUS|

Google will no longer display search results as you type

Jul 26, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

6 comments

The Google Android Search app icon on OnePlus 3T

If you’ve had to chance to use Google Search today, you may have noticed subconsciously there’s something different about Google’s most famous service.

In a surprise move, Google has disabled Instant Search, a feature that, prior to today, would automatically populate a search query with results as the user typed.

In a statement issued to Search Engine Land, which was the first online publication to spot the change, Google said it made the change in an effort to improve the search experience for mobile users, which outnumber desktop users as the most numerous users of the company’s search engine.

“We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible, even as they typed their searches on desktop devices,” said Google.

“Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices.”

Moving forward, recommended searches, powered by the company’s auto-complete algorithm, will still appear, but results won’t render in real time.

Google first introduced Instant Search back in 2010. Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who was still with Google at the time, led the effort as the company’s vice president of search and user experience. At the time, Google hailed the feature as a major breakthrough. By the company’s estimates, Instant Search was collectively able to save users millions of seconds off their searches.

Source: Search Engline Land Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jul 24, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

Google is reportedly removing ‘Ok, Google’ voice search from Chromebooks

Business

Jul 24, 2017

4:53 PM EDT

Alphabet reports lower Q2 profit following EU Google fine, revenue higher than expected

News

Jul 25, 2017

6:30 PM EDT

Google seeks to use U.S. law to battle Supreme Court of Canada’s order to change global sea...

Comments

  • craig0r

    Sorry, which mobile users don’t like instant search? (It’s still working on my Pixel, btw)

    • Jason

      It will stop in a bit, your phone just needs to update it’s cache

  • It’s Me

    Too bad. One of the most comical features.

  • What?
    Why the hell you need to disable feature to favour mobile users?
    Sorry, but this is bs.
    Browsers have identification: mobile or desktop.
    No need to slash feature.
    And there are clever people in Google, therefore it’s just impossible they have no idea how to serve different content to different platform
    BS!

    • Jason

      Reddit is doing the same thing, they are disabling CSS on desktop because it’s somehow too laggy on mobile

  • Jason

    Google, a muli-billion dollar company can’t add a line of code that checks for mobile or desktop and enable or disable the feature