Unlocked Asus ZenFone 3 dropped to $320

The Asus ZenFone 3 was released late 2016 and in our review we stated the Android-powered device had one of the best mid-range camera experiences around.
While there will be a new device on the horizon, Amazon Canada has heavily dropped the price of the 5.5-inch device by 25 percent to $319.99 CAD unlocked, which is a savings of $109.01 CAD.
Specs of the ZenFone 3 have it coming with a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB), 3,000mAh non-removable battery, USB-C charging, 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
Grab it here from Amazon Canada.
