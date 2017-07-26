News
Unlocked Asus ZenFone 3 dropped to $320

Jul 26, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

11 comments

Photo of Asus ZenFone 3

The Asus ZenFone 3 was released late 2016 and in our review we stated the Android-powered device had one of the best mid-range camera experiences around.

While there will be a new device on the horizon, Amazon Canada has heavily dropped the price of the 5.5-inch device by 25 percent to $319.99 CAD unlocked, which is a savings of $109.01 CAD.

Specs of the ZenFone 3 have it coming with a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB), 3,000mAh non-removable battery, USB-C charging, 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Grab it here from Amazon Canada.

Comments

  • stevedion

    Bloat and lack of updates kills the deal! Too bad though, good phone.

  • Yi-an

    redmi note 4 (for 140USD on aliexpress) is much better

    • Rattrap

      How much tax did you pay?

  • Adam Malejko

    Bloat? You can turn it all off, and it’s way less than other Android devices that I have had.

    Lack of updates? My ZF3 has been updated several times since I got it last Xmas. It’s on Android 7.0 with a June 1st security patch level, and my boss is tempted to switch from his iPhone 7 after playing with my ZF3..

    Would I have gotten a Redmi if it was available locally? Maybe. But the Zenfone 3 is awesome in my books! The comparable Note 4 is the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage one – which is around $198 USD ($247 CAD).. and it’s in Chinese, and doesn’t come with a warranty, and says it will take 35-60 days to get to me. English, 1-year warranty, local same-day pickup and I was sold.

    • Yi-an

      threre is a huge advantage of Redmi Note 4 -> huge battery 4100mAh. last me two days without charging. you cannot beat that and the price $140 USD (3GB version is more the sufficient) I own one and I love it.

    • Adam Malejko

      I’m glad we both like our devices. The ZF3 lasts at least the full day for me, and while the 3GB of RAM would be fine, the 64GB of storage is what really helped sell me on the ZF3. Game storage! Photos and videos!

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Great phone >> highly recommended!

    • Agreed! My only annoyance with it has to do with my smart cover case for it. I keep accidentally taking screenshots of my lockscreen when I close the cover on the case, haha. At least it’s as simple as deleting the screenshots afterwards.

    • Adam Malejko

      Do you like the smart cover otherwise though? I never got one, and just put a TPU bumper case on it. Works well to make it less slippery and a little more durable, but nothing else can give you that smart cover functionality.

  • rgl168

    Unfortunately, this phone has no NFC. Otherwise I may consider it.

    • Adam Malejko

      This was in the ‘con’ side of this phone before i bought it, but so far I haven’t missed NFC. Even with previous phones, I never really used it. Now I don’t have to remember to turn it off if I want to conserve battery at least! What do you use it for?