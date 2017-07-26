With the imminent approach of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, it’s only natural that we keep hearing rumours and leaks about the still unannounced device.
This report from Ice Universe, a Weibo tipster, claims that the South Korean company will reveal a Note 8 with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, called the Emperor Edition.
The Emperor Edition is predicted to launch in South Korea alongside the base model of the device that will reportedly feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Emperor Edition will then release China, but there are currently no reports of it travelling to North America. While the Emperor Edition is unlikely to make its way across the sea, another rumour revealed that Samsung will release a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant that’s set to launch in Europe, North and South America.
Additionally Ice Universe’s leak also mentioned that the Note 8 is set to be revealed in three colours, which include Midnight Black and Orchid Grey, while another prolific leaker, Roland Quandt reported the third colour is Deep Blue.
The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, 3,300 mAh battery, Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895, depending on the region, and new S Pen functions, according to a variety of reports about the device.
Lastly the Note 8 is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on Wednesday August 23rd.
Source: Ice Universe Via: SamMobile
