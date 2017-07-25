News
Living the dongle life just got more complicated thanks to USB 3.2

You didn't choose the Dongle Life, the Dongle Life chose you

Jul 25, 2017

4:44 PM EDT

6 comments

USB-C

For those of us currently living the USB-C dongle life, things just got a little more complicated.

Despite the fact that many companies are still adopting USB 3.0 and USB 3.1, the USB 3.0 Promoter Group, which includes Apple HP, Intel, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and other tech giants, has just announced yet another USB-C specification, USB 3.2.

The new technology features ‘multi-lane operating’ that allows devices to transfer data over multiple lanes at the same time. This means that USB 3.2 is faster than 3.1, resulting in two lanes of 5Gbps or two lanes of 10Gbps.

As with all new standards, you’ll need devices that actually support the technology to take advantage of USB 3.2 and use it to its full capabilities. That said, if both devices connected via an older USB 3.0 cable support the protocol, you’ll still get speeds that are up to 2Gbps faster, according to the USB 3.0 Promoter Group’s press release.

USB 3.2 isn’t expected to be finalized until next year, so it’ll be some time until we see the new standard roll out to devices.

While USB-C continues to be touted as the universal standard that will solve all of our USB problems — and rightfully so, because it will, at least eventually — the technology is currently a mess, with different voltage requirements, specifications for data transfer and power, making the new protocol significantly more complicated than it should be.

Still, the fact that USB 3.2 will in some cases double that data speeds of existing USB cables, is definitely a positive.

Always remember that you didn’t chose the Dongle Life, the Dongle Life chose you.

Source: Business Wire

Comments

  • monkeymo

    Just do all the cable technological advancements in the next 18months and then lets finalize it. Then you can leave it alone for a few years.

    • Russ

      Actually, all you really need to finalize is the connector design, which has already been done. The USB Type A and Type B connectors have been around since the mid-90’s, and all of the changes have been in the improved wires and chipsets.

      The transition to USB 1.x was easy, because we just started adding USB ports to our giant ATX motherboards without removing the PS/2 or parallel ports. When it came time to upgrade keyboards, mice, and printers, there were USB ports waiting patiently to be used. Also, we didn’t spend all of our time plugging and unplugging devices like we do now.

      This hassle could all have been avoided if more manufacturers had just left in the USB ports. My Thinkpad 13 came with a three USBs and a single USB-C port that I don’t use. I’m sure I’ll be happy to have it in a year or so when I actually need it.

    • Uzair Abbas

      surface pro only has one usb 🙁

      I wish they replaced display port with type c, as you need dongle anyway to use display port.

  • ChrisPollard77

    They’re going to need to come out with a standard colour coding for the different C specs – like the blue plastic vs black on systems using both USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports. Simple and efficient. Orrrrrrrrrrrr maybe a new, smaller Type C connector so we can get another adapter on the market! LOL

  • DavEy

    I don’t see what the problem is here. It’s all backwards compatible. All consumers have to do is check the supported version of the USB cable. Easy peasy.

  • Ken Hagen

    Or just don’t dangle your dongle!