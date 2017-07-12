The battery-focused LG X Power 2 is expected to arrive at Telus on July 19th, according to information from an internal source that has since been confirmed by the carrier.
The source also noted that the pricing for the device would be $240 outright, undercutting the launch pricing of all other major Canadian carriers.
The LG X Power 2 made its Canadian debut at Fido, Bell, Bell MTS, Virgin Mobile, Videotron and Freedom Mobile on June 22nd.
Telus flanker brand Koodo will also stock the budget smartphone, but has yet to announce an official availability date. MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo to confirm whether it will join its parent company in launching the smartphone on July 19th.
The device features a 4,500mAh battery and runs on an octa-core 1.5GHz Cortex-a53 MediaTek MT6750 chipset, which LG says provides the device with up to two full day’s worth of charge or, in more specific terms, sustains 15 hours of video playback.
The handset also stocks a 5.5-inch 720p display and a 13-megapixel rear camera/5-megapixel front camera package, both with flash. The Canadian variant packs 1.5GB RAM with 16GB of internal storage and MicroSD support. The device is shipping with Android Nougat 7.0.
MobileSyrup has reached out Telus to confirm the phone’s pricing.
