Uber Eats featuring Canadian dishes to celebrate Canada 150

For Canada’s 150th anniversary, Uber Eats is featuring Canadian dishes from popular restaurant chains in select province.
Running from July 1st through July 3rd, the food delivery service will be highlighting the following items and restaurants across Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.
You can find a full list of dishes and restaurants below:
Calgary
- Blowers & Grafton – The OG Halifax Donair
- Cowtown Beef Shack – Poutine
- Jameson’s Pub – Philly Beef Dip Poutine
- Mill Street Brew Pub – Elk Chili and Cheddar
- Universe Restaurant – Montreal Smoked Meat
- Upper Deck Public House- Bacon Cheddar Burger
Edmonton
- Burger’s Priest – The Confederation Burger (on July 1st) and the Canadian Maple Bacon
- Cheeseburger (on July 2nd and 3rd)
- Delux Burger Bar – The Supreme Bacon Burger
- El Cortez Kitchen and Tequila Bar – Mexicali Poutine
- La Poutine – Quebecoise Poutine
- Northern Chicken – Peameal Bacon Sandwich
- Steakout Pizza & Grill – Canadian Burger
Ottawa
- Burger Lovers – Canadian Burger
- Burgers n’ Fries Forever – 5 Cheese Poutine
- Dunn’s Famous- Smoked Meat Poutine
- Malone’s Lakeside Bar and Grill – Beavertail
- South St Burger – True North Burger
Toronto
- Bacon Nation – Classic Canadian
- Burger’s Priest – The Confederation Burger (on July 1st) and the Canadian Maple Bacon
- Cheeseburger (July 2nd and 3rd)
- Corned Beef House – Montreal Smoked Meat
- Dufflet – Fresh Box of Fluted Tarts
- Little Fin – Lobster Roll
- Smoke’s Poutinerie – Traditional Poutine
You can order from Uber Eats using the service’s website, iOS and Android apps.
Source: Uber
Comments