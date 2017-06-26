Nintendo says it will produce ‘significantly more’ SNES Classic consoles than NES Classic

Most people’s initial reactions to the announcement of the SNES Classic, a re-release of the Japanese gaming giant’s classic 1990s Super Nintendo console, seems to be, “I hope they make enough this time.”
According to a statement sent out to a variety of publications, Nintendo seems to have learned from the supply mistakes it made with the NES Classic.
“We aren’t providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition,” said Nintendo in a statement.
It’s also unclear how long the SNES Classic will be sold, with Nintendo only confirming to Polygon that the SNES Classic will remain in production “from September 29th until the end of the calendar year 2017.” The company continued by saying, “At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.”
Nintendo continued by emphasizing that the company is focused on the Switch as well as its 3DS family of systems.
“Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems. We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest [in] our classic content.”
This doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that the SNES Classic definitively won’t ship past the end of 2017.
When the NES Classic debuted in mid-November the console instantly sold out and was difficult to find in the months that followed. The tiny console was eventually discontinued back in April, with Nintendo retroactively stating that it always intended for the console to have a limited run. In total, the console sold 2.3 million units during its relatively brief lifespan.
The SNES Classic is set to be released on September 29th for $99 CAD and will include 21 games and two classic SNES controllers. Notable pre-installed games include Final Fantasy III, The Secret of Mana, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario RPG. Pre-orders have yet to go live yet in Canada for the SNES Classic, but as soon as they do, we’ll be sure to let our readers know.
Source: Polygon
