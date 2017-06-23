Rogers announces upcoming security updates for Google, Samsung, LG and Moto devices

Security updates for a wide range of Android devices are now available or rolling out in the next few weeks through Rogers’ network.
Rogers is now offering a security update to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5, S6 edge+, S7 and S7 edge, while the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge will security updates next Friday, on June 30th.
Meanwhile, the Moto Z Play will get security updates and “support fixes” on June 27th, and the LG V20 will get security updates and “big fixes” — likely bug fixes misspelled.
Rogers has yet to announce an update from Android Nougat 7.0 to 7.1 for any of the aforementioned devices, however.
Additionally, Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are getting security updates on July 3rd.
Google’s updates for the Pixels come straight from the company itself, bypassing Rogers’ carrier approval process. As such, the handsets currently rest at the latest stable release of Android, 7.1.2.
