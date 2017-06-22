OnePlus 5 features 1.6x optical zoom, not the claimed 2x

In yet another bout of controversy, it looks like OnePlus’ recently revealed OnePlus 5 doesn’t actually include the advertised 2x optical zoom, a feature that puts the popular ‘never settle’ Android device’s camera in-line with the iPhone 7 Plus’ shooter, as well as Asus’ recently released ZenFone Zoom 3 (which actually features 2.3x optical zoom).
A Reddit user that goes by the handle ‘kumu_bandara‘ analyzed the EXIF data of an image shot with the OnePlus 5 that was shot at 1.33x zoom, showing data that indicates the zoom measures in at just 1.33x. The EXIF data also revealed that the OnePlus 5’s digital zoom is only capable of 1.5x optical zoom by default. These claims were later confirmed by a number of Reddit posters.
For those who are unaware, EXIF data is a standard file format used for images.
Seen a bit of confusion so clearing this up. We're claiming 2x lossless zoom, not optical.
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 21, 2017
Optical and digital zoom are two very distinct things, with the camera’s internal glass creating optical, and software performing the leg-work for digital zoom. OnePlus claims that that OnePlus 5 is capable of 2x optical zoom, just like the iPhone 7 Plus, though that doesn’t seem to be the case.
On Twitter OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei, explained that the OnePlus 5’s optical zoom actually measures in at 1.6x, with the remaining 0.4x reserved for the device’s SmartCapture software. While likely accurate, this still means that the OnePlus 5 still doesn’t feature the advertised true 2x zoom.
OnePlus has also been criticized for for cheating traditional benchmark systems with the OnePlus 5 in an effort to hit higher scores.
Given that the OnePlus 5 is one of the best Android devices around, especially when taking price into consideration, it’s strange that the company is using somewhat shady marketing tactics to promote the smartphone.
