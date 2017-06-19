Business
Former CRTC vice-chair Judith LaRocque stepping in as interim chair [Update]

Jun 19, 2017

4:26 PM EDT

1 comments

Senior civil servant Judith LaRocque has been named the interim chair of Canada’s telecom regulator, according to Cartt. If true she will follow Jean-Pierre Blais, who stepped down from the post last week following a prolific five year term.

Prior to this reported promotion, LaRocque served a six-month temporary broadcast vice-chair position with the CRTC that began in November 2016. Previously, LaRocque was Canada’s ambassador and permanent representative at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris and, before that, associate deputy minister at the department of Canadian Heritage.

Cartt notes it confirmed the appointment with the Heritage Ministry.

The appointment doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering her short term as temporary vice chair coincided closely with Blais’ retirement — however, in a prior response to a comment about chairing the CRTC being a difficult job LaRocque said with a laugh: “I wouldn’t want it.”

The comment appeared in a previous Globe and Mail profile on Jean-Pierre Blais.

The CRTC’s broadcast vice-chair position is now vacant, while Peter Menzies serves as telecommunications vice-chair. Also vacant are the positions for Ontario commissioner and Saskatchewan and Manitoba commissioner.

Update 06/20/17 8:30pm: This news is now confirmed by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, noting, “In our changing world, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission works to ensure that all Canadians have access to a world-class communication system. It’s a challenging task, and I would like to thank Ms. Larocque for agreeing to stay on the CRTC team as acting chair.”

Source: Cartt

Image credit: OECD via Flickr

