What the CRTC’s ban on carrier unlocking fees means for Canadians

Canada’s telecom watchdog delivered a major win to Canadian consumer advocates today when it announced that as of Dec. 1st, 2017, telecoms will no longer be able to carrier-lock phones or charge carrier unlocking fees.

It’s also a sign that Canada’s Liberal government is fulfilling some of the promises it’s been making about improved telecom legislation since October 2015.

That being said, it’s important to put the CRTC’s recent announcement into perspective, in order to figure out precisely where this ruling came from and what it could mean for Canada’s wireless future.

First, some context

It’s necessary to address two important numbers: $37.7 million CAD and approximately $7 billion.

The first figure is how much carriers earned in unlocking fees in 2016 and the second figure is roughly the total combined revenue for Rogers’ and Telus’s Q1 2017 and Bell’s Q4 2016.

That is to say, the total amount of money that all Canadian carriers generated from unlocking phones across the country is dwarfed by just one of the Big Three’s quarterly earnings.

“The cost to carriers for unlocking phones was tiny,” said Michael Geist, a privacy scholar and law professor at the University of Ottawa, in an email.

“Rather, the lock was used as a barrier to lock not just the phone but the consumer to carrier. It made it more difficult to leave and to roam with other carriers.”

What’s also interesting to note is that carrier unlocking fees have been on the rise for some time.

“The lock was used as a barrier to lock not just the phone but the consumer to carrier.”

Carriers charged an average of $30-per-unlock in 2015, and they raised that price to an industry average of $40-per-unlock in 2016.

In fact, these numbers are lower than the price that the Big Three Canadian telecoms currently charge: Rogers, Bell and Telus all charge a base price of $50. That number also increases depending on the specific circumstances of individual users.

Had the government not intervened, the average carrier unlocking fee would no doubt have continued to rise.

On the subject of the government, this recent announcement is clearly something that’s been in the pipeline for a while.

While speaking at the Canadian Telecom Summit, Bains made a point of stating that the CRTC was “looking at this issue” of carrier unlocking fees, and that the federal government would “closely monitor results of the CRTC review.”

Additionally, Jean-Pierre Blais himself, the outgoing CRTC chairman, even expressed regret that he wasn’t able to take direct action sooner.

“Frankly, that’s one case where I think my gut was telling me we probably should’ve forced unlocking,” said Blais, in an interview with the Financial Post. “It would’ve helped three years sooner, a more dynamic marketplace.”

What’s next for the marketplace of ideas — and wireless plans

OpenMedia’s Meghan Sali is optimistic about the prospect of that more dynamic marketplace, explaining that the new decision means Canadians can be more flexible with their wireless options.

The new decision effectively means that Canadians can now hop from carrier-to-carrier, chasing whatever deal meets their fancy. All while taking their phones with them, and not having to worry about unlocking their phones to meet the needs of petty carriers.

However, Sali did express the belief that there will no doubt be resistance on the part of wireless service providers.

“I think that every time they update the wireless code, we see some pushback from wireless providers,” said Sali, in a phone call. “There’s likely to be some whining about eliminating unlocking fees.”

That being said, Sali isn’t overly concerned with how members of Canada’s Big Three telecoms might respond.

Asked whether she believes that carriers might raise the cost of their rate plans, Sali said that wireless prices are on the rise anyway.

“Every time they update the wireless code, we see some pushback from wireless providers. There’s likely to be some whining about eliminating unlocking fees.”

Sali also emphasized that greater market diversity is essential to reducing the cost of wireless plans and wireless subscriptions.

“Having smaller providers in the market and now having the opportunity for people to pick up and leave if they don’t like the service they’re getting is hopefully going to increase that as well,” said Sali.

For his part, Geist believes that certain wireless prices might actually drop.

“Consumers will be better able to shop around,” said Geist. “We may also see roaming rates drop as consumers have the option of popping in a SIM from a foreign carrier when they travel outside the country. More options and choice for consumers is a good thing.”

Patricia Valladao, the CRTC’s manager of media relations, also clarified via email interview that while the new decision means that wireless subscribers can easily switch from carrier-to-carrier, “they will still have to pay any early cancellation fee set out in their contract if they choose to terminate their contract early.”

That being said, Valladao also expressed the belief that elimination of carrier unlocking fees should bring an end to certain costs associated with current locking practices, like “the maintenance of a database of unlock codes, staff resources, etc.”

“By empowering consumers to take advantage of competitive offers in their marketplace more easily and more frequently, wireless services are expected to respond with attractive offers to keep their customers or attract new ones,” said Valladao.

Home-grown mobile industries

In the wake of costly carrier unlocking fees, expensive handset costs, as well as warranty concerns, there’s an entire cottage industry that’s been built around providing the kinds of services that carriers don’t or that carries actively try to prevent.

Take, for instance, the work done by mobile repair shops across the country. Everyday, users drop, drunk, and damage their phones, causing harm that’s often possible to repair.

As Alexandre De Luca from Unlockr points out, however, carrier-locked devices often get in the way of businesses trying to provide an essential service to consumers.

“As for the repair shops, their daily life is hindered by the fact that they have to go through a long process with third parties to get their devices unlocked before being able to sell them,” said De Luca, in an email.

“Taking away this process will make their day easier and allow them to focus on selling what their customers wants.”

It’s not all good news for the mobile world’s cottage industries, however.

De Luca specified that third-party resellers will be negatively affected by the CRTC’s ban, because part of their profits came from customers “not willing to deal with the hassle of calling their carriers to get their phones unlocked.”

“With this process gone, it makes it a lot easier to steal phones and export them in other countries for outrageous prices.”

Additionally, De Luca points out that the new ban is great news for phone thieves.

“Before this change, customers who wanted their phones unlocked had to provide some security information to their carriers to get their phone unlocked,” said De Luca. “With this process gone, it makes it a lot easier to steal phones and export them in other countries for outrageous prices.”

Ultimately, however, De Luca is hesitant to suggest that CRTC ban is going to result in a kind of all-encompassing industry-wide improvement.

“The Big Three, as we all know, will still keep control of most of the market share in the mobility sector,” said De Luca.

Sophie Paluck, director of communications for the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA), briefly addressed the subject of phone theft in an email interview.

“We certainly hope this new development will not cause an increase in device theft and fraud,” said Paluck. “We will monitor the situation closely.”

Additionally, it’s important to mention that there are resources available that deter the precise kind of theft and fraud that De Luca referenced.

Websites like Device Check Canada — administered by the CWTA — allow individuals who purchase pre-owned phones to check a database of devices to determine if their news phones were stolen.

Once again, while the CRTC’s announcement is undoubtedly an incredible development in the Canadian wireless sphere, it’s essential to temper expectations while Canada’s telecoms prepare their countermoves.

Still, it’s difficult not get a little excited about the possibilities.

“While [Canadians] appreciate the Code, they told us loudly and clearly that it could be more effective. We have listened to them,” said CRTC chairman Blais in a media release.

“The changes and clarifications we are announcing today will give Canadians additional tools to make informed choices about their wireless services and take advantage of competitive offers in the marketplace.”

A moment to address the telecoms

So far, Canada’s wireless industry has been quiet on the issue. 

A Rogers spokesperson said that the company is currently reviewing the decision. Additionally, Freedom Mobile declined to comment, while a SaskTel spokesperson said that they would need time to put together a response.

Telus senior vice president of federal government and regulatory affairs Johanne Senécal said that the company is also “currently reviewing the CRTC’s Wireless Code decision.”

Senécal also noted that the company is analysing the impact that the new decision will have on the company’s systems and operations.

The new decision no doubt affects each company’s inventory, meaning that carriers will need to calculate how the decision affects their respective bottom lines.

The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association, an industry body that has members including Rogers and Bell, said that it’s yet to fully review the decision, but added that it’s supported Canada’s wireless code since its inception.

MobileSyrup has also reached out for additional comment to the rest of the major Canadian carriers. This article will be updated once more information is available.

Update 16/06/17: Article updated to reflect Sophie Paluck’s comments on behalf of the CWTA, as well information about Device Check Canada.

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Screw the big 3, they have dominated the whole home market for decades.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. There’s a good reason out big 3 have never really ventured outside of Canada, unlike successful carriers from other countries that enter foreign markets around the world. They know they have it good here. They know they aren’t competent enough to do well outside of their protected nursery here.

    • Yami

      How many foreign companies operate in canada?
      You want some Chinese company that only sells crap phones? made of lead?

    • It’s Me

      Wind was foreign owned. Verizon wanted to come in. Rogers wireless started as an AT&T company and Rogers was only brought in because our foreign ownership rules required it.

      What was your point again?

    • Yami

      So after rogers adopts a new name and canadian branding its not good enough need more ?

    • It’s Me

      ….what…?

      Honestly I have no idea what point you are trying to make.

    • Yami

      How many more strawmen arguments can you make guy with rogers avatar says rogers was foreign now its canadian so im a hipster and i dont like it.

    • It’s Me

      WTF are you talking about? Seriously, are you brain injured? Are you a chatbot? You honestly present like a chatbot with barely literate and nonsensical comments.

    • John Lofwire

      Man block the troll and stop wasting time.

    • It’s Me

      Feeling insecure again John?

  • ld

    How does this change wrt unlock fees affect the subsidizing of phones? Will carriers still be able to offer low cost or free handsets if the consumer can pack up next month and take the phone with them?

    • It’s Me

      Of course they can because the lock and the unlock fees were never, ever, related to the contract or subsidy. The contract covers the subsidy that binds you to your carrier for 2 years, if you so choose.

    • Yami

      Pick a different carrier then from the start.

    • It’s Me

      Why? What if I want to use two carriers? Or roam? Some retail clerk is really going to tell customers what they are allowed to do with their phones?

    • Yami

      All carriers offer roam and you can even switch network providers on android devices some regulations apply.

      Roam to the states is baked into some telus and bell plans and lets you take your data with you.

      You think im worth less than you for being retail?

    • It’s Me

      So what? Maybe I don’t want to roam.

    • Yami

      You just demanded the ability to roam are you just dense?

    • It’s Me

      Sorry, you’re right. I originally mean, what if I don’t want to roam? What if I want to use a foreign carrier with my phone?

    • Yami

      Are you moving the phone number over are you canceling you should not be allowed to do that on day 1 there should be a 90 day policy or you can use the carrier of your choice if it had an offer to be used in the country you want to visit.

    • It’s Me

      Sorry. I am trying to decipher that but the lack of any punctuation makes it impossible.

      I think I understand the problem now. Have a good night.

    • Yami

      If you ran a store that sold galaxy s8 for 1035 and that was it 1035 taxes and a case you would make profit a tiny bit though, if you ran a store that sold plans, and gave the phone away for 0 down with the promise the customer will stay for 2 years but could leave the next moment would you risk a grand per customer? banks even payday loans dont risk that.

    • It’s Me

      Actually banks risk that every single day. What keeps you from defaulting on the bank loan? Your contractual obligations. Exactly the same with phone subsidies under contract. Unless you use a special bank that restricts who you are allowed to do business with because you took a car loan. Because that’s all a lock is meant to do.

      Can you imagine Honda restricting their cars to only use Honda gas because they financed your car?

      Locks aren’t even remotely related to locks. That’s why carriers lock phones they sell at full price.

    • Yami

      If you take your new phone to another carrier i don’t get paid in fact they subtract twice the cost of the handset from my store budget and my commission is taken.

    • It’s Me

      Why would you not get paid? I’m still paying my bill to you. Me using my phone with another carriers has no relationship with whether you get paid. None.

    • Yami

      Customer activates a phone with me, say galaxy s8 0 down phone number 5553334545 ports the number to wind/freedom within 3 months, and never pays his bills with me, i dont get paid how much clearer do i need to be?

    • It’s Me

      Whether he pays his bills isn’t related to the lock. Never has been. Your employer may have managed to make you think that but it’s time to grow up and think for yourself.

    • Yami

      I can think that’s why i decide who i want to be signed to for a 2 year period and get the best deals i can rather than hippidy hop all over because im bad with money and commitment

      As for all retail cellular sales if you don’t pay your first 3 bills the rep does not get paid, you stole the phone and you stole the reps pay.

    • It’s Me

      What does that have to do with a lock? If they thief if going to steal the phone, you think a lock is going to stop him? Are you new to cell phone and/or new to retail? Seems like you must be.

    • Yami

      5 years retail cellular sales and counting well until dec 1st when ill have to find another job, you only think of yourself and not of the ppl who work in the industry its the same with all things you want more for less and dont care who you hurt.

    • It’s Me

      You’re the one asking for more. Asking for people to use their property in such a way that maximizes your commission. That’s just your greed talking.

      Think people will stop shopping on amazon in order to put some extra money in your hat? Won’t happen, put the hand down.

      If it means you move into a new career, that’s probably for the best. If you think locks are protecting your job then you clearly aren’t up to the job and you’re fooling yourself. That’s not healthy long term.

    • Yami

      More straw men “Maximize my commission” i don’t get one at all if you just leave within 3 months without paying its not maximizing its getting paid period.

      I don’t care if you buy the phone somewhere else and activate with me on mtm if i sell you a phone for 0 you have 90 days before you can unlock and 15 to return.

      Im up to the job government should not be forcing itself into free market its stifling competition and creativity.

    • It’s Me

      You honestly don’t understand what a strawman is do you?

      Why do you care if I buy a phone from you, you get paid but I use my property as I see fit on another carrier, while still paying your carrier? Why should that other you? Because that’s all a lock is mean to do, prevent me from using it elsewhere. That lock doesn’t mean you get paid. You’ve worked in cell retail long enough to understand that. If you’re still confused on the matter, probably beat that you find another job. Maybe go to school.

    • Yami

      If you stop paying your bill and take your phone to wind free of charge or lock i do not get paid. ive told you this how many times now and its the same across the industry.

    • It’s Me

      But then I have to pay back a huge subsidy all at once, why would I do that instead of just buying the phone outright?

    • Yami

      Then don’t come to a carrier store to get a phone go online and buy it from amazon or google or apple and leave me out of it.

    • It’s Me

      Ok. That’s what I’ll go. That’s what every Canadian should do.

      Would that increase or decrease your commission, do you think?

    • Yami

      I wont lose any you still have to get service mtm has no 90 day policy.

    • It’s Me

      But who’s to say they’d come to you? If they bought their phones on amazon or google, they can probably don’t need to visit a shady carrier store to signup for a phone plan.

      Think that gets you paid?

    • Yami

      So who is going to provide the sin credit evaluation and service ? phones work without any sims? i guess you can wifi call and use vibe?

    • It’s Me

      Maybe I’ll do this super new thing and call up the carrier or even use their website to do all of that.

      Like I said, someone buying on amazon or google could probably figure that out and avoid the shady cell store staff.

    • Yami

      But you said avoid shady carrier stores so who is going to sell you a sim card who is doing the credit check? you need photo id for that you need to be present.

      More and more you seem shady, i bet you walk into walmart or 7-11 and ask to buy sim cards and then steal accounts that other canadians own, i bet you call people and pretend to be the CRA and demand itunes cards.

    • It’s Me

      You shouldn’t need photo id for a sim. Can buy them online. Might need ID to activate a line but with no contract that can be done online too. You really don’t seem cut out for your job.

      As for the rest, maybe if your super retail job goes down the flusher, those are income sources you could look into.

      Or, you know, go to school and get a real f’n job where you aren’t online begging for commission.

      And yes I said shady. I’ve never been in a cell store where the clerks don’t seem super shady. Sleazy. But then again, they work for sleazy companies so I guess it makes sense.

      Have a great night.

    • Yami

      Guy with rogers logo, how about you think that maybe i help people , i find the right plan carrier and phone, i go over the usage of the phone i transfer files and i service the phone when something goes wrong.

      Am i not to be paid for the work i put in? the 90 day rule protects my income, im not begging im stating a concern with the so called regulatory agency.

      I can only see one outcome koodo and wind continue as are and the rest only offer service for byod or outright sales. subsidy wont be risked on things like an s8.

      3rd party dealers will close shop.

    • whatever

      So then the carrier should change it’s commission policy.
      And the fact that a small percentage of fraud happen mean this unlocking policy is bad??? The policy is sound and will let me take advantage of loyalty discounts that I have accrued over the years of being with a carrier. Get my wife a new phone, unlock so she can use it on her carrier. Enough whining about it’s going to effect you. Guess what all fraud effects all of us You do your best to stop it. It happened to me once every so often when I ran a store.
      And being paid for your time?? Again. Work at a carrier store then. Base pay is always higher than a dealer or 3rd party

    • John Lofwire

      I told you block the apple troll dont waste your time with him.

  • Nundo

    The CRTC should not be praised here like they have done something for us customers because they haven’t. If going from 3 years to 2 years taught us something is that prices WILL increase. So instead of buying an unlock phone for let’s say $999.99 you’ll probably be paying $1049.99 before taxes. Where carriers lose, there will be other areas where carriers win. The CRTC’s rulings always have loopholes.

    • It’s Me

      It’s definitely a good thing for consumers, as were the WCOC and 2 year terms. That doesn’t mean the carriers won’t abuse any loopholes, because they will. But with or without these changes they’d still be gouging you. Silly to think otherwise.

      Would you rather have the same high rates and more increases with the old rules or under the new rules?

    • Salinger

      Of course the CRTC should be praised for this. Essentially what you’re saying is, there should be no pro-consumer regulations on wireless carriers out of fear of retaliation of the Big 3. The CRTC under Blais has been incredibly pro-consumer, and yes, the Telecoms have found ways to twist that to their advantage. But I believe we’re coming to the breaking point.

      The CRTC is now publicly musing on ways to reign in our sky-high pricing. Everything from opening up infrastructure to MVNO’s to actually regulating pricing. If the telecoms continue to contort consumer friendly regulations to their own advantage, I think they’re soon going to see a regulatory backlash that will have them regretting they pushed it too far.

    • Nundo

      Don’t twist words around. The CRTC’s job is to regulate telecommunications companies but they mask it as “Our intentions are to help the consumers” but it’s really not. The CRTC regulate because as carriers continue to increase costs for profits, they want a piece of the pie. The WCOC is a mess, filled with loopholes and as time goes by they are patching the holes where carriers are getting through.

    • Salinger

      I’m not twisting words. I’m stating facts.

    • John Lofwire

      So basically you say CRTC should force current network owner to give at a ridiculous price access to thats network to outside business?

      Thats a pretty moronic way of thinking.

      IF CRTC Want to help they need to put billion themselve into making a new coast to coast network and give access to outside carrier that new network.

      Current network owner spent billions over billions building thats network and thats count for something.

      What you say is like hey you have a big house to i make law thats you must let ppl use your house for cheap wtf man.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Were you one of those dipsh1ts that was in that stupid “Fair For Canada” commercial? You just sound exactly like them.

    • John Lofwire

      First i would use a better language this do not support your comment and make you look like what you just called me.

      I am all for new wireless carrier if they build up there own network i am even for having the governement help them financially to build it.(With no interest loan)

      I just dont beleive someone should get a free ride whitout making the effort to build a network.

      So grow up.

    • Nundo

      This is why I love these forums, you have people who understand and people who don’t. I basically stated that the CRTC is getting praised on a decision that eventually will make us the customers pay MORE in the near future. They are NOT heroes and should NOT be praised. People do not understand that where there are areas where the customer will save, there will be areas where the customer will pay more to make up for the loss. The WCOC has so much flaws on purpose. The CRTC wants equality with carriers so the CRTC earns equally and regulates equally. If that means the costumers pay more that’s fine, as long as they all charge equally. Who ever started talking about networks, network access AND CRTC management beats me. Two people here made two non related comments that have NOTHING to do with my original comment. It’s funny lol

  • Ricky Bobby

    “With this process gone, it makes it a lot
    easier to steal phones and export them in other countries for outrageous
    prices.”

    Hold up, time out. Since when did our blacklist stretch to Asia and Europe?

    • It’s Me

      That was always the intent. The blacklist, more properly knows as the C/EIR or IMEI Database, is an international list maintained by the international GSM org. An participating carrier can upload to the list and/or download the list. But it is up to each participating carrier to decide whether the do either.

      As an example, for years before the national blacklist was rolled out, Rogers was a subscriber to the C/EIR but only for phones that were stolen from their stores and warehouses. So those units were unusable in many countries around the world. For phones stolen from customers, they said too damn bad.

    • whatever

      This didn’t stop people from doing when they had the lock on. Even dealers got into doing this

  • Zee

    No more tiered/tab plans from Virgin, Fido, Koodo., Freedom. I think there will be two categories- 1. month-to-month will stay where they are. 2. And if you sign a two year contract, you get a lower price guarantee. (Something similar to Shaw 150 internet promo these days). If you leave before 2 years, you pay a penalty.

    • Yami

      Koodo does not have a tierd plan they do a tab you decide how much you pay up front day 1 and how much you subsidize into the plan.

  • The more I look into this the more I think consumers need to shop smarter. It is great we have protection but there is only so much they can do before it just becomes impossible. If more people bought phones outright and didn’t keep switching and upgrading to new plans, plans would be cheaper. They would have to entice us to upgrade or switch carriers somehow. The only reason prices continue to go up and they find more fees to add on is because we allow it.

    I buy phones outright and I cannot complain about my bill but consumers need to think more long term when shopping. The CTRC just got rid of this fee but next year phones will be higher in price or plans more in price or something else to keep revenue on the incline.

    We need to actually start using our money as leverage and stop waiting for something or someone to come and save us.

    • It’s Me

      That’s the beauty of a cartel that coordinates to keep prices high…it doesn’t matter what you do. Every Canadian could stop upgrading for the next 5 years and it wouldn’t bring rates down. In fact rates would likely go up in order to make up for the lower handset revenue.

      One thing that might reduce rates, without intervention, would be if we all canceled our services for a couple years. Seems unlikely to happen. Short of that, if everyone switched in the same week to one carrier, say Telus, then Bell and Rogers would be forced to react. Seems unlikely too.

      It really doesn’t make sense to blame consumers for the behaviour of an entrenched cartel that work together to keep rates high.

    • They only got that power because of consumers. If people can coordinate a flash mob with strangers, we should be able to make better buying decisions for long term gain. I am not saying we have to go back to living in mud huts but the country’s population isn’t grow yet the churn and new customers at these companies keeps growing. So not only are people not sticking with what they have, they are getting 2nd and third lines. They as a business know this and are taking advantage, we don’t have to let them.

    • It’s Me

      What? No they got that because we took existing telco/cableco monopolies and gifted them new monopolies/duopolies. Consumers absolutely did not give it to them. Our government did.

    • we continue to push their revenues with our purchasing habits. They aren’t making us upgrade or stealing from our bank accounts. We choose that. They have the market cornered but we could flip the script if we made smarter buying choices. It’s like in the credit card world, they call a dead beat someone who pays their card ON TIME and doesn’t make them interest, so they do what they can to make you spend more to a point that you can’t pay back, increased lending. Similar trap with teleco but it isn’t 100% their fault, we keep choosing to pay more and wait for someone else to make it right.

    • It’s Me

      What smarter choices? Going without cell services doesn’t seem likely. And that’s they only thing that will hit their wallets, if evenyone cancelled their lines. Nothing else has any potential to change their behaviour.

      How else are you going to choose to pay less other than reducing your services? And if everyone did reduce then they’d just jack up rates to compensate.

      Only thing that could work would be everyone cancelling. Not ever going to happen.

    • Keeping the current plan. If you keep a plan and profits aren’t increased they have to find new ways to make profit, they would have to focus not only on retention but also acquiring new customers through aggressive promotions (like they used to before the smartphone craze). I mentioned to someone below, $100 a month over your 2 year term is $2400. You can get any phone you want with that outright and keep your existing price plan. If everyone or just more people did that, they wouldn’t be able to consistently push the envelop on pricing.

      The only argument we really have is that we either don’t know what we are doing with our money so we spend it badly or we have so much of it that the prices aren’t really too much to afford, we just like to complain. My money is on the former but no one will ever admit it.

    • It’s Me

      Keeping your current plan won’t work either. If every canadIan consumer did exactly that, two things would happen. First, the carriers would simply say those plans don’t qualify for subsidy any more. And that’s fine. People have to take responsibility for not buying on contract. And once everyone that kept their plan is no longer on contract and no longer has a tab, part two quickly happens. The carriers simply raise your rates unilaterally. There is nothing stopping them from doing that except the contract and the associated tab owing. Once you’re all out of contract, no reason that keeps them from just doubling your rates and doing it all across all of them at the same time.

      Sorry no, that idea won’t work either. Not even close. Everyone moving to one of the remaining independent carriers might help but not everyone can get by with such restricted service. That’s the one change consumers can make that might actually help but unless millions and millions did it all at once, the incumbents would just raise rates on existing customers to compensate and Winds network would crumble and the users would be forced back into even higher rates.

      Again, given the absolute market power the cartel has, consumers have no leverage. You seem to think it’s a normal market, balanced by supply and demand. It absolutely is not. That’s the effect of a monopoly or cartel that closely coordinates.

    • Yami

      Ok no subsidy pay 3 months advance fee and full retail for your device.
      How many of you would be able to get a galaxy s8 that way?

    • It’s Me

      Those with decent jobs would be able to pay out right. I buy all my phones outright. That doesn’t mean I agree with a nonsensical lock for anyone else.

      Why would anyone prepay for 3 months of services? So you can make commission?

    • Yami

      Pay outright no warranty on lost or stolen and broken.
      Get on contract pay 30 dollars in your rate towards the phone cost pay 11 to warranty so your covered if you have a drop or theft.

      Pay 3 months to cover the profit margin.

    • It’s Me

      Actually when I pay outright my card gives me double the warranty and covers theft and damage for period of time.

      Why would anyone pay 3 month to cover the profit margin? Do you prepay your rent for a year so your landlord get paid a full year, just in case you move? He deserves to get paid whether you stay or not, right? And while you live with him, your not allowed to stay at your girlfriends place, even if you keep paying him, because he doesn’t want to risk you moving out. That makes as much sense as your silly arguments.

    • Yami

      If you move out early the landlord charges you for each month in your lease at least in wireless its the tab.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. It’s the tab. Duh. You finally get it.

      So you wouldn’t also accept that your landlord should chain you to the door, because it’s the contract that keeps you paying. Or would you accept the landlord deciding when you can come and go?

    • Yami

      If someone bought a phone from me on a 2 year and transfered the number to wind without paying the tab and 3 months service 90 days id not be paid.

    • It’s Me

      So he’s a thief. Do you think a lock stops thieves? Since a lock doesn’t stop thieves, what’s the point of punishing the rest of the customers that aren’t thieves with a lock that doesn’t stop thieves?

      Some people skip out on their apartment leases too. Should your landlord chain you to the bed to prevent you from skipping out? Would that make sense?

      Someone that’s going to go through all of of that, including not paying their debt probably knows how to use an unlock services. You don’t really work with cell phones do you? You’d know all of this if you did.

    • Yami

      For starters unlock and 3rd party repairs should be shut down.
      And un-blacklisting should be illegal.

      Secondly right now we might have 12% fraud as non payment but if the gov gets away with this dec 1st policy i expect to see that number go up as people are emboldened and think its ok to commit fraud if the gov is ok with it.

      The gov should just make more sask tels for each province if it really wants to help canadians.

    • It’s Me

      The lock doesn’t stop fraud. Why would the absence of a lock make anyone now think fraud is ok?

      You’re allowed to walk down the street. Should we put you in jail because you might someone think walking down the street means your allowed to steal cars? That’s not sound reasoning.

    • Yami

      The warranty you have with rogers/asurion wont be offered on outright sales and rogers no longer sets up new warranty outside of a new activation or hup.

    • It’s Me

      Why would I want Rogers/asurion crappy warranty? I get better with my card.

    • Yami

      Explain card rogers logo

    • It’s Me

      Card. Credit card. Buy phone on credit card, get free extended warranty and loss/damage/theft protection. Pay off credit card the same day.

      You work in retail?

    • Yami

      Never had a credit card, always thought they caused alot more problems.

    • It’s Me

      For some people they sure can. So can cell contracts.

    • Yami

      If your a 6 or so year subscriber to telus and ive seen ppl nearly at 20 years and you dont think you would ever switch then whats so bad about paying the device tab before you switch?

    • John Lofwire

      Stop wasting your time with the Rogers apple troll..

      Telus if you buy a phone full price and take a monthly plan they offer inssurance at 7$ a months ( 9$ a month for iphone )

      IF rogers ask you to get an agreement to get insurance they are bigger crook than the other 2 of the big 3 mafia..

    • Yami

      So what about bell and the crtc change to bell TV app can I end my bell contract free?

    • That is speculation. The way things are now is more in line with what you think would happen with content customers. Back when people were more content and didn’t hop around for discounts, they did have cheaper plans and tried to lure more fees with features. Texting was considered premium and was $15 to $20 a month extra for something that cost them nothing to give to us. They didn’t change prices, hell Bell even honors Solo accounts and won’t let you upgrade but keeps the lines active at their current rates.

      People being smarter with their money would do only make them fear price increases because another carrier can create a promo and steal all their business away, and since everyone would be out of contract, it would be seamless.

      I understand what you think might happen but from a business point that would be too risky. To trust your competitor to not kick you when your down is like trusting a dingo with a baby.

    • John Lofwire

      Or CRTC have to remove right from carrier to put a contract/service agreement and even stop them from offering tab based agreement as well.

      Thats way no choice but to buy full price and phone OEM wont have choice to offer instalment payment if they want to sell the device to more ppl.

      Thats the only way i think its possible to make it work in Canada,.

    • There are many more ways but that is again taking responsibility from the consumer and giving it to other parties. This is why we pay so much. Money is power and convenience cost money. If you cannot save money to buy something you get a loan, a loan carries interest. Same rules apply here. If you cannot buy a phone outright you are basically going on a super high rent to own plan with the carriers.

      The best option would be for people to either stay within their means or buy phones outright and then services would be cheaper because the only sell factor a carrier would have over another is service. Similar to how it is in Europe, people buy service from carriers and mostly get phones outright.

  • Yami

    This move by the So Called CRTC essentially fires all retail employees who sell phones nationwide.

    Customers must pay for 3 months of service or you have your pay taken back.

    If customers buy a phone from one of the big three and jump to wind Ruin their credit and the rep who sold them the phone.

    As an employee in wireless in canada i fear for my family for my livelyhood and where my next rent payment will come from, i could lose my job over this move and if not i will lose my apt.

    • It’s Me

      So because your employer has given you a crap deal on your commission policies, that’s the CRTCs fault? Maybe look for better job instead of blaming others for your employment problems.

    • Yami

      Its like this for everyone in wireless guy who uses rogers logo has no idea what retail cellular is like.

    • It’s Me

      Great. Maybe you should all get together and demand a better commission policy or move to a new career. Retail jobs are never, ever the most secure jobs. Blaming others for having employment crap deal makes no sense.

      Now, about the cost of punctuation. Maybe ask for commission in punctuation.

    • Yami

      ….. . . .; ; [ ,[ [ ;. . is this enough?

    • It’s Me

      That’s great. Now, do you have anyone near by to show you how to use them?

      But be careful, once you start using them, you might find them addictive. Literacy can be a curse.

    • whatever

      Retail does depend upon new activations and renewals. My suggestion is that is you pay is solely based on that and not a good 50/50 split to you base then you need to think about leaving that dealer you work for. I have heard of horror stories about some of them where they didn’t pay people their regular wages, pocketed anyanufscture incentives for themselves. Personally, that is why I always worked for the carrier. Things change, comp plans change. If you can’t make a living doing what you do, then move on

    • John Lofwire

      Well personally i am paid by hours ( generously ) as well as per activation and renewall and finally i am also paid 2% of what all the lines i activated/renewed bring to the carrier.

      So its very generous.
      But yes i worked for another carrier before and the dealer i was working with was really greedy..

    • Andrew Holt

      So there is 2% of our bills that could be reduced by. Why should I be paying you 2%? When I go to the carrier store, I already know what phone and plan I am going to get because I did all the research myself. I suspect most people also log into the carrier website before heading to the store to see what they would want. At the carrier store, you can spare me the sales pitch and just get me what I asked for and ring me up. Doesn’t warrant 2% of my service fees to do that IMO. The cashier at the grocery store isn’t pocketing 2% of my purchase for doing basically the same thing. The whole cell phone industry is a cartel.

    • John Lofwire

      Well I work at a business to business level and not in a store so you cannot take this as the standard for all the industry.

      At business level the phone are delivered right at your doorstep.
      We help the client setup the device for all is business need.
      We also include free training and support at the client office.
      Finally the client has a dedicated representative thats help on all level from having a billing problem fix to get you the credit and also follow up every 6 months with full billing review to adjust plans based on need.

      So even if we remove the business part would all this extra service warrant 2% i beleive so.

      Not every client is techy like the one posting on forum like this.

    • John Lofwire

      the guy who use the roger logo have no clue about anything
      he is just a troll ( precisely an apple troll )

    • Brad Fortin

      You must work for a terrible employer if your paycheque depends on activation commissions.

    • Yami

      Hours 2 but its not always enough and if enough returns id lose more than my hours give.
      its like this for all in the industry.

    • Brad Fortin

      Not the store I work for. Again, you just work for a terrible employer if that’s the situation. You should seek a better employer, even if it’s just at a different store, or re-negotiate your wages.

    • Yami

      We all can’t work for bestbuy sry.

    • soosterhoff

      Then start applying to other jobs now ya dingbat

    • Yami

      Why so you can regulate that industry and fire all the ppl ? how about no you communist.

    • Brad Fortin

      I don’t work for Best Buy, or any big chain.

    • John Lofwire

      dont waste your time with the troll 🙂
      He will never agree with you and always find excuses to say otherwise.

      I work in the industry and i agree with you.

    • Stuntman06

      I don’t understand why I should go to a carrier to buy a phone. I don’t have to go to a TV service provider to buy a TV. I buy it at an electronics store that is independent of any TV service provider and I can hook the TV up to any service provider I want. If I switch providers, I don’t have to pay the first provider some outrageous fee just so the TV can work with another TV service provider. If an electronics store sells me a TV and I switch TV providers less than 3 months, the guy who sold the TV to me shouldn’t get his pay taken away.

      I think I should be able to buy a phone the same way. Just go to an electronics store and buy the phone. Then I can go to any carrier in the world and use it. If I want to switch carriers, I should be able to do so at my leisure for whatever reason. If I find that service is not to my liking (all carriers have different dead spots) and switch, I shouldn’t have to be guilt tripped to stick with crappy service for 3 months because the sales person may be docked some pay.

      I think it is just wrong that in the past, if I want a certain phone, there are only certain carriers I can use unless I jump through hoops and/or pay an extra fee. That is why the last phone I bought, I didn’t buy it through any carrier. If carriers make things difficult for me to use any number of carriers I want like with this locking of phones, they’re not getting my phone purchase business anyway.

    • Yami

      They all share towers dead spaces are few and far between now

      I am an electronic store and if you skip out on your bill which I fear more ppl will do now I don’t get paid.

    • John Lofwire

      I do mostly agree with you but you fail at one point.

      Any phone available in canada on any carrier can also be purchased full price directly from the manufacturer.

      Want thats HTC11? buy it from HTC full price no need to switch carrier.

    • Mister_Sausage

      Just because phones are unlocked doesn’t mean there aren’t still contracts. Consumers are still obligated to fulfill their 2 year agreement or pay the cancellation fee (which would be very high in the first few months). If they cancel in the first 15 days, they have to return the device.

    • John Lofwire

      Most carrier policy regarding comission on a phone sold on contract is thats if the client cancel in next following 6 months you loose all your comissions.

      Also they are often paid a residual ( 2% of the spending by the client ) and again thats gonna be lost.

      Personally i mostly work with medium sizes business with 20 and more device so they are still allowed 3 years contract and dont fall in the same rules as smaller clients so i wont be affected much.

      But rep selling to smaller business or consumers will be hit hard.

  • fruvous

    Hellloooo higher monthly rates.

    • Yami

      I honestly dont see the carriers raising rates, outside of inflation they would simply change how subsidy worked and may cut it out entirely you would buy the phone and service on mtm basis and pay full retail, that price you can yell at samsung and apple for though.

    • fruvous

      They got to make up that lost revenue from unlock fees somehow.

    • John Lofwire

      Yep by increasing MSRP price of device.

    • N00bicals

      They can try but third party retailers now have a level playing field with the carriers on handsets. Amazon will be a great place to purchase your next phone.

    • John Lofwire

      Lets see… Galaxy s8 on Amazon unlocked is currently easily 100 to 150$ more than MSRP in carrier store.

      So adding 50$ to all device price will still be lower than Amazon pricing.

      So you where saying?

      OEM (beside apple)

      Give volume discount to carrier as they sell much more device.

    • N00bicals

      Well Rogers and Bell are selling the s8 for $1035, Amazon (unlocked and unbloated with Rogers and Bell rubbish (a feature that has a premium) is $1089.

    • John Lofwire

      This still support the fact you pay thats 50$ more for the unlock.

      So you will pay it one way or another

  • kingsclear

    I wish they had gone all the way and required carriers to separate service from equipment purchase thereby eliminating the contractual obligation to stay with a carrier. This is the way it is done most anywhere in the world. You can buy your phone anywhere, even on monthly payments and service from a carrier is on a month to month basis. It’s the right way to do it. It would mean the carriers would really have to compete. This would result in better service and lower service prices.

    • Stuntman06

      I don’t like how many of the places where you buy phones are run or owned by the carriers. I also don’t like how certain phones were only available on certain carriers. If you wanted to use that phone on another carrier, not only do you have to buy the phone, you have to pay the unlocking fee. There is no good reason to have such restrictions. I’m glad the CRTC finally stepped in.

  • Moomur

    I work for a cellphone company and I tell you, they will find another way to recoup the lost revenue for unlock fees. They certainly did when they got rid of 3 year contracts. These new plans are expensive. The big 3 have monopolized the whole system. Right down to them owning Fido, virgin , koodo, etc. Doesn’t matter what carrier you are going with you are always using one of the Big 3.

    People have been sucked in to using their phones as a mini computer and these guys have set you all up for it. Look at data overage charges??? use to be peanuts in comparison to now. Enticing you with new phones and everyone buys into it. “yes i have to get the Samsung 8, i need that iphone7 etc” .

    Best thing a person can do is save up your money and buy a new phone outright and go on a very basic plan. But this won’t happen cause most people need the instant gratification of having the newest phone and these phones do not come cheap anymore.

    Personally, I have always thought it ridiculous that someone had to pay to unlock a phone they already essentially had paid for.

    However always remember, it boils down to the shareholders in any of these companies. Bottom line is that they have to always remain happy and rich.

    • vn33

      “most people need the instant gratification of having the newest phone ” …
      You hit that nail right on the head!! As long as Robellus can get people hooked into a contract (for that new phone), they continue to have an incentive to fleece people with the the high monthly plan.

    • John Lofwire

      Working for a carrier as well and you are spot on.

      Only way for thing to change is to get ride of contract 100% and also dont permit tabs.
      So ppl will always have to buy device full price.

      Thats would be hard for many but end result would be much cheapers plans.

    • N00bicals

      I disagree, cheaper plans will only come if the government force the incumbents to allow MVNOs at a set regulated price per minute, per text, and per gigabyte. It’s the same scenario with broadband which has worked. As long as the rules of service are regulated it should work well. I think most would put up with lower priority service on the data network for a chance to get seriously low prices.

      In the UK I never noticed a difference between O2 (incumbent) and Giffgaff (MVNO) except my bill was 40% cheaper on the same network. The only visible difference was the lack of customer service beyond online chat. Fine for most I’m sure.

    • John Lofwire

      Thats prove you have no clue about how the cost work for a network.

      The canada networks are easily 3 times bigger with much more distance between tower.

      This mean more fiber optical transport cables and more towers.

      All those equipements need to be purchased maintained and upgraded.

      So your comparison is invalid.

    • John Lofwire

      In reply to your post that disappeared.
      Dont mix thing up.

      I agree thats the current pricing in most province is not good I just disagree with your half baked solution because its a different situations with different factors to take into account.

      I beleive more in a fourth major coast to coast player with its own network with guaranteed loan at no interest rate for the major player ready to do it.

      In exchange thats new network would have to work with smaller player and give them low cost access to thats new network.

      This would force price down whitout abusing year and billion of dollars thats current player had to invest.

      Thats a more balanced solution.

    • N00bicals

      I disagree and the post is there I just edited it slightly for clarity.

      The whole problem with this market is collusion, a fourth national player is not going to fix that problem. The fourth player will just join the cartel, as we are now seeing with Shaw.

  • Jim__R

    “It’s necessary to address two important numbers: $37.7 million CAD and approximately $7 billion.

    The first figure is how much carriers earned in unlocking fees in 2016
    and the second figure is roughly the total combined revenue for Rogers’ and Telus’s Q1 2017 and Bell’s Q4 2016.”

    Let’s run those numbers.

    $37.7 million for all of 2016 = 9.425 million per quarter (assuming an even distribution)
    $7 billion for a quarter = $7000 million per quarter (assuming an evenish distribution)

    So, we see that a rough estimate of the percentage of revenue the carriers get from unlocking fees is:
    (9.425 / 7000) x 100% ~= 0.134%

    In order to increase revenue back to the original amount, carriers would have to increase it by:
    (100/(100-0.134) – 1) x 100% ~= 0.134%

    This number (ballpark as it is) represents little more than a rounding error for the carriers.

    So, the sky is not falling.

  • FINALLY! someone sees what I was saying here. We can’t fault a business that runs on services that aren’t needed for charging for demand. If they were the only ones that sold clean drinking water or food in the country, fine, but cell service?

    People need to stop waiting for a hero to save them and find a way to get what they want without breaking the bank.

  • John Lofwire

    Got to love media lies..

    Telus unlock all device buyed after 2016 january at 50$ if its active for 90 days they never charge more.
    If the phone was buy before thats its 35$

    but i really think all phone should be unlocked but sadly apple keep exclusivity for unlocked devices at apple store and charge carrier a fee to unlock them.
    So dont expect at least iphone will have price increased.

    • It’s Me

      Apple didn’t keep exclusivity of unlocked devices at Apple stores. The carriers did that. The carriers chose to sell locked phones. Duh.

      I love how you try to blame Apple for everything. No wonder you work retail.

  • John Lofwire

    Lets see…

    You go to X carrier and get a nice 0$ phone already unlocked.
    you never pay any bill and just take a monthly service with another carrier.

    You get hit on your credit sure but you still screwed up the first carrier and the rep thats helped you.

    Some ppl dont care about the credit rating i saw lots of those.

    • Omis

      But what’s stopping people from doing that now? A lock that costs $20 to unlock? They’ll tank their credit rating but not if they have to pay $20. Right.

    • John Lofwire

      First the lock is 40 to 50$ right now not 20$.

      Second I would balance this out by giving permission to blacklist a device if a client quit and dont pay is balance of agreement.

      Right now thats not legal.

      I am all for unlock to give client choice as long as carrier is protected against abuse.

      Make it so its in the agreement thats the carrier can and will blacklist your IMEI if you quit and dont pay your balance (give client 3 months max to pay up) same thing if you do not pay your monthly fee 3 months in a row.

      Finally make it thats after 6 to 9 months after you quit the carrier and dont pay thats they can contact the police to declare the device stolen.

  • David Liang

    I have some reservations about unlocked phone. While I am welcome to unlock the phone free upon request, I just concern the thieves will seize the opportunities to steal the lost phone and then selling it on the black market and shipped to other countries.

    • It’s Me

      They can do that right now, when buying a locked phone. Paying $20 to a 3rd party unlock service isn’t a huge obstacle . Thieves will be thieves. A lock did just about nothing to stop it.

      Locks were never about theft and never about contracts. They were only ever to make changing carriers more difficult and to extract extra money from customers that wasn’t covered by the contract (roaming fees, unlock fees, etc).

  • jay

    i believe they should be able to lock a phone until it is payed off. after the contract is done unlock the phone. not sure why the three big played that game and now everything needs to be unlocked.

    • Sighmonsez

      Getting an unlocked phone doesn’t absolve the consumers from having to fulfill their contractual requirements. If the phone was bought with a subsidy from a contract, they still need to pay off the balance if they leave before the end of the contract period.

  • N00bicals

    Great news if you want to buy a phone only available with another provider. You can just purchase it outright from them and then slide your current SIM in. However, it is possible that Rogers Bell and Telus will increase their handset prices but we have to hope other retailers like Amazon will feel emboldened and start to offer more handset choice along with payment plans.

    This change will officially split handset payment and phone plan for everyone. I see BYOD as becoming the norm and opting into contracts only if they want to take advantage of certain deals. Phone plan contracts will lose their dominance as providers start to diverge business plans.