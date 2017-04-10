Videotron’s Unlimited Music service, which allows users to play music using streaming platforms without incurring data usage, has added South Asian music platform Saavn, which features Bollywood, Hindi and Indian regional music.
“Saavn enriches Unlimited Music’s offerings, opening up a whole new world of music,” said Bertrand Hébert, vice-president of marketing at Videotron in a press statement. “We are pleased to bring our customers an ever-expanding musical selection thanks to agreements such the one we have just signed with Saavn.”
The inclusion of Saavn brings the number of apps included in the streaming platform to 19. Currently, the offerings comprise: Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Tidal, Napster, Google Play Music, Deezer, Stingray Music, 8tracks, Groove, Slacker, Jazz Radio, Digitally Imported, Jango, Bandcamp, Rock Radio, RadioTunes and Analekta.
Unlimited Music is a free service for all subscribers on a Premium mobile plan. Launched in September 2015, it recently came under fire as the subject of a Canada Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) hearing that began October 31st, 2016. No solid conclusions came from the hearing, but various stakeholders in Canada’s wireless industry — like Rogers, Bell and Telus — expressed their opinions on the practice, known as differential pricing.
