Samsung Canada says there is a ‘larger roll-out strategy’ planned for Samsung Pay

Samsung launched Samsung Pay, its proprietary mobile payments service, in Canada on November 8th, 2016.
Samsung Canada partnered with CIBC to give Canadians the company’s mobile payment option through its early access program, but there were and still are some caveats to accomplish this. Interested parties need to sign up for a CIBC Visa credit card, have one of Samsung’s latest devices (Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, S7 and S7 edge) and download the app.
During Samsung’s Galaxy S8 keynote presentation the company stated that there are now over “870 worldwide banking partnerships, Samsung Pay has processed more than 240 million transactions to date.”
While there are no specific Canadian adoption numbers, in early 2017, Samsung and CIBC added support for Loyalty and Membership cards so users could save their cards directly in Samsung Pay. Samsung Canada noted in a statement to MobileSyrup that “this was the first step in bringing Samsung Pay to Canada and part of a larger roll-out strategy.”
Unfortunately, there is no indication as to when Samsung Pay will support credit and debit cards from other Canadian banks.
