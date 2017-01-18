Smooth Commerce recently announced a partnership with Visa to bring new functionalities to its SmoothPay app.
Register with Visa allows users of the SmoothPay app to streamline the process of signing up for Mobile applications using their Visa checkout profile, email address, shipping address and payment information.
“Today’s announcement showcases our commitment to deliver better customer experiences and value to our merchant network,” said Brian Deck, CEO of Smooth Commerce, in a statement. “The Visa Developer Program allowed us to conceptualize use cases that didn’t previously exist.”
This collaboration is the first iteration of Visa’s developer program in Canada, which offers participants direct access to several APIs, tools and support to build out commerce solutions faster.
Through Visa Checkout, shoppers can choose which payment method they’d like to use for each retailer they use, without having to input a new card for every transaction they complete.
“We are pleased that Smooth Commerce is driving the first commercial implementation of Visa Developer in Canada — their innovative solution has broad application and is a great made-in-Canada success story,” said Derek Colfer, head of innovation and digital technology at Visa Canada, said in a statement.
Source: Smooth Commerce
