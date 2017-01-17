Microsoft drops prices on the Surface Pro 4 by up to $350

The Surface Pro 4 just got more affordable.
The Canadian Microsoft Store has dropped the price of the 2-in-1 by up to $300 CAD depending on the model. The high-end Intel Core i7 model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which launched at $2,099 CAD on November 2015, is now $1,799 CAD, providing a savings of $300.
The mid-range model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM is now $1,199 from $1,279 at launch, a savings of $80. The Intel Core i5/256GB/8GB RAM model is now $1,449, down from about $1,679 ($230 off). The lowest end model — Intel Core m3/128GB/4GB RAM — is now $999 from $1,179 ($180 off).
Prices have also lowered by the same amount on the Canadian Best Buy site, with an additional Core i7/512GB model that features a savings of $350 and a Core i7/256GB /16GB RAM model that’s dropped by $300.
Best Buy’s discount period specifically states the sale will end on February 2nd, however, while Microsoft’s new lowered prices seem to have an indeterminate end date.
