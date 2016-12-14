Huawei Nova Plus review: A solid mid-range Android for the right price

huawei-10

Rose Behar

December 14, 2016 2:31pm

The Huawei Nova Plus’ sticker price is likely the first thing that will draw the eye of a potential buyers.

At $400 CAD outright and $0 down through Rogers, Fido and Virgin, the Huawei Nova Plus is certainly within most smartphone seekers’ budgets. But price is only one side of value, the other being quality. When considered together, the driving question becomes whether the Nova Plus can compete with the wide array of impressive mid-range handsets released this year — particularly the Asus Zenfone 3 and Moto Z Play, both of which had stellar battery life in addition to stand-out elements such as camera package or design.

To check out how well the Nova Plus compares to its competition, I took it for an approximately two week test drive and found a device that is dependable, but far from impressive.

Specs

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core CPU
  • Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB with microSD)
  • Lithium polymer 3,340mAh battery
  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1
  • 151.8mm x 75.7mm x 7.3mm
  • 160 grams
  • 5.5-inch IPS 1920 x 1080p FHD display with 401ppi density
  • 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, OIS
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Not water resistant
  • USB-C charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Rear-facing fingerprint sensor

Sleek and sophisticated

huawei-7

Given its track record, which includes the Nexus 6P and the P9, it’s no surprise that Huawei can make a handsome phone, and the Nova Plus lives up to that potential. It’s a device that could easily pass for being several hundred dollars more than its retail price. It has a metallic titanium grey unibody (silver and gold color variants are available in other markets), 2.5D curved glass and slim bezels.

Branding is prominent but not overwhelming, with Huawei’s logo appearing subtly on the front and the back of the device. The phone also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor (not my preference due to the difficulty of unlocking while on a surface) that’s square but rounded, echoing the shape of the camera bump above.

One more thing I’ll say for the Nova Plus — it’s sturdy. I flung it from about four feet onto a tile floor and the ding pictured below is the only sign the incident ever happened, which is a far better result than I’ve experienced in the past in similar predicaments (admittedly, I have a case of the butter fingers.)

huawei-1

The 5.5-inch display carrying device has a height of 151.8mm, width of 75.7 mm and a thickness of 7.3mm. This makes it thicker than the Moto Z Play, but thinner than the Asus Zenfone 3 as well as shorter and less wide than both devices. It weighs in at about 160 grams, neither excessively heavy or light placed in the context of the overall mid-tier market.

As for ports, the Nova Plus follows the current industry standard for most Android devices — 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C charging. In Canada, the model available for purchase is MLA-L03, the single SIM variant.

Great-looking but not VR-level

huawei-13

The Nova Plus’ IPS display is a standout visual element of the phone, contributing greatly to its overall high-end look. It has 450 nit brightness, which is more than enough to contend with the sun outside and looks beautiful inside.

The colours are also strong and accurate. But while the display looks great, when it comes to the demands of mobile VR headsets, it’s not going to be an ideal device. At 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution with a 401 pixel per inch density, VR graphics are going to appear pixelated and lacklustre, considering even the Pixel, with a 440ppi display, has garnered complaints. In comparison, the Pixel XL features a 534ppi density, while the Samsung Galaxy S7, which offers mobile VR through the Samsung Gear VR headset, has a 577ppi density.

A trusty but unimpressive shooter

huawei-3

The Nova Plus boasts a decent camera package: 16-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture rear-facing camera with OIS and phase detection autofocus. It takes pretty stellar pictures in good light and has the basic features you would hope for: panorama, HDR and beauty mode. There are downsides, as well, but nothing damning. Just what you would expect from a $400 phone. The camera is a little slow to launch, particularly when locked. Low-light shots are often blurry. Indoor shots are often too yellow and too much white in the background will wash out the entire picture.

The Nova Plus isn’t a phone you’d bring with you if you needed professional looking shots, in other words — but that’s something that not many mid-range Androids can brag about, apart from possibly the Asus Zenfone 3, a standout in the field. A nice bonus is that the camera is capable of 4K video shooting at 30 frames per second.

Gallery

Footage, however, is of middling quality and appearance — especially indoors, where the camera is plagued by the same issues mentioned above. The image stabilization, too, leaves something to be desired. The camera bounces and blurs significantly when walking at a normal pace or panning.

The front-facing camera features an 8-megapixel shooter with fixed focus and a f/2.0 aperture. It comes equipped with time-lapse, beauty and make-up modes. Beauty is standard, and what we’ve come to expect from Android smartphones. It buffs out your imperfections well. The make-up adding feature however, is nightmare fodder, as evidenced by select selfies included in our gallery.

Sure and steady

huawei-11

The Nova Plus runs on a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, with 3GB of RAM. Backing up my experiences with both the Moto Z Play and Asus Zenfone 3, I find the octa-core Snapdragon 625 to be an exceedingly high-performing chipset considering its mid-range tier. It’s stable and hums along well, though zippy would be overstating things. RAM management is also well-executed, as is heat management in moments of stress. I rarely experienced an app crash or malfunction.

As for ROM, the device comes with 32GB of storage, though 10GB is reserved for the system — unsurprising when you glimpse the skin and the large amount of pre-installed bloatware. The storage can be expanded by up to 128GB through a MicroSD card.

Connectivity-wise, the handset should work on most Canadian carriers, allowing for GSM bands 2, 3, 5 and 8, UMTS bands 1, 2, 4, 5 and 8 and LTE-FDD bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 17 and 28.

Not overwhelming but also not overheating

huawei-2

Huawei promises 2.2 days of battery power with the Nova Plus — an exceedingly bold claim for the phone’s 3,340mAh battery. In reality, I got a two days of mixed use, by which I mean I had to plug the device in at around 9 p.m. on the second day as it neared shutdown. As for my mixed use, I usually average multiple hours of meme browsing on both Wi-Fi and data, combined with at least two hours of podcast listening or music streaming.

I will note that my use during my period was lightened by the fact that I was carrying another device that I occasionally took pictures and listened to podcasts with. On more varied days in which I used the smartphone as my sole driver, it was not able to give me much more than a day and a half’s charge — and what’s the point in exceeding a day, at that rate?

This, like many other aspects of the handset, is not something I would qualify as an issue — in fact, the battery life is commendable in comparison to the vast majority of mobile phones in the market. It just so happens that there have been some mid-range devices that have come out in the past year that have displayed shockingly long-lasting battery life — here I’m thinking of the Moto Z Play and to a lesser extent the Asus Zenfone 3.

When it comes to battery heat, the Nova Plus remained at a fairly steady 32 degrees Celsius while in moderate use and peaked at about 37 degrees Celsius after using Snapchat face filters — an extremely processing intensive AR feature — for about 20 minutes. Even at that peak, the phone felt nowhere near to being uncomfortable in the hand, a slight warmth was all I noticed, which is quite the feat for a phone with a metal unibody.

UI on the bloated side

huawei-17

The UI on this device is going to be the make or break element for many potential buyers. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box covered with Huawei’s Emotion UI 4.1 (EMUI) and looks almost nothing like stock Android. This is, of course, more of a crushing blow for some than others and I have to admit that I’m amongst the group that finds oppressive skins extremely disappointing because of my love for stock Android.

However, if I attempt to take the UI at face value, it’s not an unpleasant user experience. The layout is intuitive. Digital home buttons on the bottom of the screen topped by system applications that can be moved but not deleted (there are, unfortunately, almost 40 of those).

The home screen lacks an app drawer, which is unfortunate, and EMUI 4.1 also lacks the ability to add any sort of personal information or news feed to the left of home – Google or custom. To make up for this loss, I stocked the screen to the left of home with the chunky Google widget along with a few others, but ultimately it wasn’t the same.

One thing that did frustrate me — though I’ll admit not in an extreme way — was the pull-down notifications screen. In most other phones pulling down from the top of the screen will take you directly to shortcuts for device amenities such as flashlight and Wi-Fi – things that you’d like to access quickly. With the Nova Plus you get notifications first, requiring another click before you can access shortcuts.

An element of the skin I appreciate, on the other hand, are the notifications that appear when an app is hogging a lot of RAM in the background, prompting you to close it and showing you how much space it took up. Similarly, when cycling through apps the device indicates how much RAM is currently free and offers a garbage can button that allows you to close all apps at once.

All in all, though, the Nova Plus simply dictated my storage space too much, taking 10GB and forcing me to keep apps ranging from Google’s regular suite to its own weather app, music app, recorder app and more.

Consistent audio quality

huawei-4

The audio experience is impressive on the Nova Plus. Its bottom-firing speakers are capable of producing high-volume sound with a reasonable depth – though it sometimes lacks bass. Its wired headphone performance with my Bang and Olufssen earbuds also provided strong, clear sound on par with many high-end devices.

As for calls sans earbuds, it was certainly passable even in loud areas. Phone call audio has clearly become the lowest of priorities for many manufacturers, so it’s nice to see some that still retain a decent quality.

Is it the mid-range you’re looking for?

The Huawei Nova Plus may not be the best mid-range Android on the block — it’s far outdone, in my opinion, by the Moto Z Play and the Asus Zenfone 3 — but it is one of the best value options, considering it comes in at a reasonable $400 while the Moto Z Play costs around $650 outright.

The Asus Zenfone 3 offers a much more reasonable comparison at about $430. However, it’s only available online — which negates the opportunity to get it for a reduced rate upfront from a carrier and may not provide the same quality of warranty when bought from a carrier. Meanwhile, the Nova Plus can be picked up at Rogers, Fido and Virgin for $0 down on a two-year contract. While the bloated UI may be enough to turn some off of the phone, the steady capability of this well-designed device makes it a great contender in the mid-range space.

Pros

• Handsome design and nice display
• Stable performance
• Doesn’t overheat
• Good audio performance

Cons

• Bloated UI
• Middling camera
• Less battery life than boasted

Photography by Patrick O’Rourke. 

  • MrQ

    Shame that it’s not dual sim. Otherwise checks all the boxes for me

    • JTon

      According to gsmarena there is a dual sim variant. The carriers have never sold dual sim phones, so you won’t find them there.

    • Jason van de Laar

      The international version is dual SIM, as JTon said. Huawei’s offcial site promotes the dual SIM version.

    • But, what’s really the point of dual SIM when you’re restricted to GSM on the 2nd SIM (when the 1st SIM is in HSPA/LTE)?

  • Roger

    I’d pay more for Moto Z Play’s leaner skin, presumably better updates, and better battery life.

    • will

      same as I paid for an Honor 8 on black Friday….love this phone

    • thebeast_3

      I bought my Honor 8 before Black Friday, came with a case and headphones that I sold for $100. Made the phone Nova Plus.

      At this price point though I would recommend the ZTE Axon 7. There are deals on it quite often on Newegg and it crushes this Nova Plus. But as mentioned in the article, these are online only and a lot of people buy phones from carriers.

    • will

      My Honor 8 came with case and gift box (selfie stick, extra charger, USB-C to micro USB adapter) for $399. Great deal IMO. How’s the headphone? What I enjoy the most on this phone is its size. Before I used a Zenfone 2 and Alcatel Idol 3, both 5.5″ and they are just uncomfortable to keep in the front pocket, especially if you are using wired headphones. Honor 8’s size is a good balance between screen size and phone size, plus the price!, I would even recommend it over the Galaxy s7, since it’s half of the price.

    • thebeast_3

      I sold the headphones for $100, so I don’t know how good they are lol (they are $170 on Newegg). The package was $469.99 at the time, so I got the phone for essentially $370+tax. Great phone. Battery life is what’s standing out for me, it’s great.

    • will

      Same here….been charging my phone every other day when I don’t use much, otherwise I get 5.5 hrs SOT

    • Mo Dabbas

      I also bought one before black Friday. But they only had the white one. The headphones were not offered during black Friday.

    • Rev0lver

      I got my G5 for $0 down. This phone is a hard sell with deals like that popping up every month or so.

    • hunkyleepickle

      You still pay for that phone, you realize that right? A 0$ is not even remotely 0$

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah. Same thing for the Nova Plus so I’m not sure what your point is.

    • disqusmy

      What plan are you on?

    • Rev0lver

      I’m on the gold plan with 1GB and 500 minutes. $55/month plus tax.

    • will

      That’s a lot of money for so little data….It would be cheaper to buy the phone up front

    • Rev0lver

      Not for my region of the country. The BYOD discount wouldn’t even come close to covering the $800 cost of the phone.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      That’s a HUGE price gap tho, the Play is 62.5% more expensive than this Huawei, can’t really say they’re competitors at all at their price points.

    • MrQ

      Z Play is $360 at Koodo. You can cancel the plan and keep the phone immediately since there is no gift card promo

    • Roger

      Yeah, I guess Moto G Plus is more of its competitor. I’d still get the Moto G Plus over this one, though.

  • will

    you’re cute without glasses @rosebehar

    • Rev0lver

      That comes off kinda creepy…

    • will

      Nah….she just kinda hides behind her glasses lol

    • Rev0lver

      No it really does.

    • Rose

      I would disagree with you there, I think I use them to see.

    • will

      I have to agree with you on that hehe

  • AW Sudo

    My friend bought the phone during Cyber Monday, the phone looks and feels like a premium phone. It almost feels like the successor to the Nexus 6P and I was impressed it is only a medium-tier phone.

    “Ok Google” does not work — Huawei says there is a software glitch. Hopefully, an update will fix some of the issues and that they will release the source code (so customizable roms could be developed).

  • brunul

    This review is very very nitpicking about the Nova Plus. For 400 bucks it’s a good deal. Everything runs smoothly, fast and battery life is the best I’ve seen in a mid tier device.

    • Brett Allard

      Outdone by the Zenphone 3?

      I almost laughed considering the device itself will likely never get more then one update, Has more bloatware, and an equal heavy skin (If not worse) EMUI has some pretty useful features and the 7.0 update on my Honor 8 brought back the app drawer amongst other requested gripes about the heavy skin.

      Outside of the camera being more superior on both the Moto z play and Zenphone 3 this should not be a deciding factor when considering ‘which device is more superior’

    • disqusmy

      Which one has better battery?
      Which phone you would choose for midrange, and why?

    • Brett Allard

      First off I owned the Zenphone 3 for 2 weeks before I returned it.. Rose here claims the battery life is more superior to the Nova plus but in actuality it’s not. (GSM arena has a more in depth comparison to both devices as well as a better battery chart which explains VERY well how much better it is compared to the Zenphone 3)

      Pretty much everything about the device is more superior to the Zenphone 3 except for the camera which in my opinion takes some pretty amazing pictures for a midrange offering.

      Since the midrange market is pouring in with lots of good choices it’s really hard to choose one device over the other.. What do you value the most when it comes to choosing a smartphone? That’s the ultimate question a person asks his or herself before making the decision.

      I feel the the cheapest offerings (Alcatel idol 4 and Moto G 4 plus) suffer more so from performance issues while the higher end mid range market (Honor 8 OnePlus 3) offer the complete opposite where performance is the name of the game!
      Some devices like the Moto Z play and Xperia x are way too pricy for what you get out of the box but cater more so to the nit picky and the niche.

      I’ll be hated on for recommending this device but the Honor 8 is hard to beat these days as software updates are plenty, battery life is above average, Performance is of the upper high end of the mid range and camera quality is superb.
      The device can be acquired for as low as $379 (Black Friday) and more recently $449 on Newegg and amazon.

    • disqusmy

      So in your experience, Nova plus has better battery life than Honor 8 and Zen 3? Actually im thinking about Honor 8 and Zenphone 3, and Nova plus, and this article came up at the right time. 🙂

    • Brett Allard

      Go with the Honor 8 it’s hard not to pass that device up right now.

    • Rose

      I liked it. Having said that, I’ve been able to try out 2016 mid-range devices that are better, particularly when it comes to battery, so I had to convey that in the review.

  • Cowpoke

    An interesting looking device with a good spec….but will it be sending all your info to PRC, hah?!?

    • phasor

      Just like the iPhone sends info to the NSA

    • Cowpoke

      Waaaah? I’m a-headin’ for the bunker!

  • Pingback: "cgmagonline" site declared : Huawei Nova Plus (Phone) Review()

  • How does this compare head to head to the Moto G4 plus?

  • Chris

    I’ve had this phone for almost a month now, and while I love the battery and the build quality screams premium. Although, I must admit the bottom firing speaker should probably go into its cons, given that it’s pretty easy to cover and is kinda weak. That being said, it’s a great overall phone, and I would recommend this phone to anyone looking for the best bang for their buck.

  • Pingback: Rose’s favourite things of 2016 – HostMeMe()