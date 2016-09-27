Why BlackBerry never released an Android-powered Passport

blackberrypassport-1

Igor Bonifacic

September 27, 2016 4:44pm

Late last week an individual from London, Ontario posted a listing to Kijiji that drew a lot of interest from MobileSyrup readers.

In it, the poster in question claimed they had in their possession a BlackBerry Passport Silver Edition that had come pre-installed with Google’s Android mobile operating system. No less interesting, they were willing to part with a piece of BlackBerry history for a paltry $260.

That post has since been taken down from Kijiji. After both CrackBerry and MobileSyrup, as well as several other websites, wrote about the listing, it’s likely the person who put up the listing got far more interest than they had bargained for when they made the initial decision to sell an unreleased device.

In any case, the listing was more interesting as a look back at what could have been.

For a lot of MobileSyrup readers, the Passport is emblematic of so many of BlackBerry’s strategic missteps in recent years. While it was not a commercial success, the Passport has its devout fans. Its 1:1 screen resolution and Hub functionality made the Passport unique and interesting, even as BB10’s weak app ecosystem ensured it was a non-starter for most consumers.

So when rumours started filtering out of Waterloo partway through last year that BlackBerry was working on an Android-powered Passport, a lot of the company’s fans became excited; here finally was the device BlackBerry faithful had been asking for years.

There was just one cause for concern: more often than not, the leaks that were coming out detailing the BlackBerry Passport Silver Edition conflicted one another.

In some leaks, including one that came from Evan Blass, the device was codenamed Oslo and it was set to come with Android (like in the video above). In yet other leaks the exact same device was a BB10 smartphone called Dallas that BlackBerry planned to sell exclusively in markets outside of Canada and the U.SSome leaks even used the two codenames interchangeably.

After speaking to multiple sources with direct knowledge of BlackBerry’s product roadmap at that time, MobileSyrup can now shed light on ‘Avengers,’ BlackBerry’s Android device development program.

Part callback to the Marvel comic book and movie series, the codename was meant to encapsulate BlackBerry’s hopes for its first foray into Android: BB10 couldn’t be saved, but at least it could be avenged with the help of the world’s most popular mobile operating system.

According to our sources, it’s likely that one of the first rumoured BlackBerry Android devices was known internally as Oslo. It is the device that appeared on Kijiji on Thursday and in numerous leaks leading up to the release of the Silver Edition we have today. It’s also exactly what it looks like: a re-purposed BlackBerry Passport running Android.

blackberrypassportgood

That last fact is also part of the reason why Oslo was never released to the public.

On page 35 of the most version of recent version of the Android Compatibility Certification Document (Android OEMs must adhere to the guidelines set out in this document if they want to release an Android device with access to any part of the Google Play Services ecosystem), Google states any non-Watch Android devices must either use a 4:3 or 16:9 screen aspect ratio.

Oslo was intended to be BlackBerry’s first Android release, and BlackBerry and Google worked together to make core Google apps like Gmail and Chrome compatible with the Passport’s 1:1 aspect ratio.

However, the amount of time and effort required to make Google Play Services work at such an unusual aspect ratio for essentially one device was deemed not worth it; the decision to scuttle Oslo was made by both BlackBerry and Google — though other factors also played a role, according to our sources.

It’s unclear if BlackBerry started development Oslo and Dallas at the same time, though we can confirm that all ‘Avengers’ devices featured European codenames, while BB10 smartphones in development during this era instead used U.S. city codenames. Furthermore, what is clear is that the Avengers program continued in some form following the death of the Passport Silver Edition.

dtek50-11

The Priv, for example, what we know of today as BlackBerry’s first Android smartphone, was one of a number of devices on the company’s Android product development roadmap. It was known internally known as Venice at BlackBerry.

During this same time period, BlackBerry was also working on an entry-level Android device codenamed Prague. While Prague may have informed parts of the outsourced DTEK50, BlackBerry’s second Android smartphone, they are two distinct devices; the DTEK50’s internal codename was Neon.

We don’t know much about BlackBerry’s current future plans other than the fact the company is working on a device that could end up entering the market known as the DTEK60. For the time being, it appears the company has moved past the Avengers program; both the DTEK50’s codename and the fact that it was made by a third-party OEM suggest as much.

Moreover, whether the Avengers program and the lineup of devices it produced were successful in their intended purpose is up for debate, though it’s likely that the project included many other devices that were either cancelled or outsourced.

It’s also worth noting that BB10 innovations like the Hub live on in Android via the Hub+ app. However, with the company’s second quarter earnings fast approaching and BlackBerry CEO John Chen’s expected to make a decision on whether BlackBerry will stay in handset business, the Passport could quickly become one of the company’s final smartphones.

Related: BlackBerry DTEK50 review: Pushing the security narrative

  • ConcertMaster

    Not in the least surprised. You can’t build a device that is such a radical departure from where the focus is with apps today and expect it to succeed. Being able to view a spreadsheet on a square device might be appealing for some but not worth the expense to others.
    Put simply the device was useless

    • Ann-Louise Winter

      I disagree. I have had the Passport SE since release (previously the original Passport) and love the wide display and keyboard. The display enables me to see more of the web page without having either to text wrap or scroll. The keyboard makes me a faster typist. Watching videos was a pleasure – the letterboxing was not an issue. I may buy another at today’s price so I have a new one available.

    • ConcertMaster

      You realize you’re extinct breed right? Watching videos a pleasure? Is your TV at home also square!

    • Ann-Louise Winter

      Perhaps extinct, perhaps not. Many people I know also love their Passports. The large screen means I don’t have to constantly turn it to get the best view. Taking pleasure in a device that works well for me is a good thing I hate to tell you. And the only thing I use the TV for at home is full-length movies that deserve a large screen. YouTube does not. Cheers.

    • ConcertMaster

      YouTube doesn’t? That entirely depends what you’re watching on YouTube but square screens are ridiculous for nearly any multimedia content period

    • Ann-Louise Winter

      The average YouTube video isn’t anything I want to be bothered putting on my TV screen. With letterboxing they become what the author uploaded. No issues for me and certainly not ridiculous. Of course he Passport like all devices is more than one thing. The things I love about it would make this reply a novel. It really is a fantastic device. Touch keyboard, large screen, BlackBerry Hub and interface, and on and on. If it were Android it would be more like the PRIV in its interface. If you like that then you’d prefer it that way.

    • Chug that haterade

      Don’t waste your time trying to explain why the Passport is a great device to Trollmaster. The thing could have top notch specs, run millions of apps, and cure cancer and he would still have something snarky to say about it…

    • Atlas

      The display would still be dumb.

      How do you read spreadsheets on it without Office?

    • Chug that haterade

      Spreadsheets works fine on my Passport… Docs to Go is my primary app but there are others.

    • Atlas

      No office then. Good look doing real work without.

    • Chug that haterade

      Really? You gonna do vlookups on a phone? Gmafb

    • Atlas

      No but basic editing is common.

    • Chug that haterade

      Docs To Go does that…. sorry to disappoint

    • Atlas

      I’m sure you excuse will always be “Who uses that?”

      Meanwhile I can begin editing a file on my phone then in one click switch to my computer to continue editing it, with the cursor at the same place.

    • Chug that haterade

      Wow… you must want a cookie

    • While I’m not a fan of the Passport, there is a vocal demographic out there that loves the device, that’s for sure!

    • Meffaliss

      It is a neat device! Fun to toy with it!

    • Atlas

      So your computer display at work is square??

      lol

    • Ann-Louise Winter

      No, it’s landscape. However, I so rarely use my non-Passport phones in landscape it’s not a good comparison.

    • Brian

      Trolling, par for the course

    • ConcertMaster

      This company’s sad sack phones and stories like this equally par for the course

    • So ConcertMaster’s sole purpose of a phone is watching movies? Well, there’s plenty of devices he can do that with.

      Sad he doesn’t realize other’s have different wants and needs. Some may need to be able to see documents correctly without juggling their phones this way and that.

      My most used app is my browser, and the square screen beats anything else out there.

      Wonder why ConcertMaster is so angry? Maybe he scratched his new Jet Black YouTube viewer?

    • Chug that haterade

      His sole purpose in life is to troll BlackBerry articles… quite sad if you ask me.

    • Chug that haterade

      Yet you continue to not only click on BlackBerry articles but bring up BlackBerry in articles not even related to them. Why are you so obsessed bro? Lazaridis use and abuse your mom?

    • Chug that haterade

      ConcertMaster and his multiple names does nothing on this site but troll BlackBerry.. it is quite sad if you ask me.

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      I would agree with Ann, passport is the best smartphone ever.

    • Jesse Gilbert

      I’m with both of you on this one. I’m glad they took a gamble and made something different, I’ve never had a device more fitting to my needs.

    • Atlas

      You are crazy.

    • bigshynepo

      I know more people than I can count on one hand who use the Blackberry brand still. People who prefer communication/business to apps/games are obviously attracted to a keyboard.

      We may be a dying breed, but we sure are productive. You can’t imagine how much you can get done when you don’t spend 23.5 hours a day staring down into your phone, watching useless snapchats and scanning useless facebook timelines.

    • jon

      Not having to rotate the device to watch a video is a great pleasure. And the speakers are second to none, literally the best phone speakers on the market.

      On top of that, a lot of media is still 4×3. More than you’d think. Being able to pre-load 10, 1-hour episodes of the JFK assassination documentary from the 90s for a train trip around Europe made the journey so painless. No internet connection required.

      It’s honestly the best media viewing device on the market if you ask me, especially YouTube. And the DAC is way better than Apple’s, and up there with the best. The phone also supports 24-bit FLAC and WAV.

      16×9 is a little small, but I honestly prefer it to my iPhone. It’s still bright and 1440×1440 resolution. It’s just a great phone, and more people would love it if they tried it.

    • Tony Cheung

      I totally agree on this. Watching a short YouTube video isn’t bad at all and you can use the extra screen for video control…etc. The 1:1 screen ratio is all arounded and it’s especially good for a qwerty.

      I wonder if BlackBerry can adapt it to a 4:3 ratio if that all it takes to get Google certification.

    • I would seriously consider getting it if BB adopted a 4:3 ratio display to enable Android on Passport. Even better if they could populate the freed space with Classic buttons including the optical trackpad, though I’m not sure how well Android plays with nav button these days. Oh wait! I think the Classic buttons can’t be done if they wanted to pick the Android route because AFAIK another requirement for Android hardware is the 3-button setup. I mean it should be technically possible but Google won’t give their blessing. So the only possible ‘solution’ for an Android-powered Passport would be a 4:3 ratio display and (optional) Android buttons at the bottom of the display, just above the keyboard.

    • Atlas

      Watching a video on normal phones isn’t just “not bad”, it’s actually good.

    • Tony Cheung

      I should say it’s actually good because you also have the video controls on the screen. Plus you do not have to rotate the screen to landscape for video and then back to portrait. In real life, I saw most people watch YouTube videos in portrait mode on their normal phones.

    • Atlas

      Having the controls always on is distracting.

    • Rev0lver

      What took you so long? This was posted for at least 10 minutes before you commented.

      Talk to you later friend.

    • Chug that haterade

      He was busy trolling the two other BlackBerry articles posted today like an obsessed stalker…

  • Sweet

    The Passport is an awesome phone, especially the SE version. It’s a real powerhouse. The best phone on the market, IMO. But I’m not sure it would sell well if it ran Android, since lack of apps wasn’t what limited its sales. I sure as heck wouldn’t buy it.

    BTW, a 1:1 screen is better for photos, since it’s closer than to the 4:3 ratio of camera sensors than 16:9. When you take a 16:9 photo or video, the camera captures in 4:3 and the software crops the top and bottom to make it 16:9.

    • ConcertMaster

      “The best phone on the market…” LOL! yeah okay whatever pal. You really are delusional.

    • Brian

      Trolling, as usual

    • ConcertMaster

      This is a bullshît story anyways. I mean it’s only purpose is to feed the fantasies of fanboys who salivate over stuff like this.
      Who really cares why they never released the Passport as an Android. The whole experiment is 4 years too late

    • And yet you’re commenting more than the so-called fanboys.

      Here. Have a napkin.

    • Chug that haterade

      “Who really cares why they never released the Passport as an Android”

      you.. obviously. Why else would someone click on the article if they weren’t interested? Oh wait, most people have lives and aren’t obsessed stalkers..

    • From one Brian to another, I’ve blocked this user and I suggest you do the same. I’m not even sure who it is anymore, but your comment is reassuring me that I did the right thing.

    • Ann-Louise Winter

      Agree with you. I’m hard-pressed to find a better one.

    • Tony Cheung

      Oh yeah. You are totally right. Aren’t most instagram photos 1:1? They are 100% full screen on my Passpor.

  • kph

    Great article, very informative. Makes sense why they haven’t released a square device and why the unreleased Mercury has an elongated display. If you haven’t used a Passport, you can’t knock it. It’s a fantastic design for power users that use a phone for work and communications. BB10 as an OS is perfect in every way other than having access to Google Play Services. Some people need their phones for actual communication and this is the best phone and OS to get stuff done. Period. If they made the Android Passport work, it would do about as well as the current Passport, so not great, but those who use it would love it. It’s a shame it didn’t work out because it could have been a really cool and different Android device. The Priv is too, but the Passport would have been in a league of its own. Hopefully the Mercury can fill this gap.

  • Bruce Banner

    Might also be worth noting a passport running android wasn’t ready for release. It takes time for a company like BlackBerry to bring its strengths to android. The priv was buggy enough upon its release. It’s fantastic now, especially after the last hub, camera and marshmallow update. Imagine if they released it 12 months earlier. It would have been unusable. Own a passport and a priv. Both great phones. Last android hub update with html auto signatures, custom popup and normal widgets/hub shortcuts has almost eliminated my need for a bb10 device. Android really just needs a good browser, file manager and better user interface now.

  • xBURK

    Great read. Thank you. I’m loving the PRIV now but do miss the passport for sure. Definitely would have tried one out with Android.

  • RS

    Great article. A little disappointing though. I’ve come to terms with the fact that we won’t see a 1:1 screen but have been hoping for something large, wide and not so tall for awhile. I guess we’re stuck with 16:9 until the end of time.

  • dolsh

    Can confirm. It’s not really new news…it was fairly well known to be the case back when a select few were wandering around Waterloo with pre-release privs over heating in their pockets.

  • onstrike112

    I would’ve liked to see a Passport on Android. They should have just run the apps pillarboxed for 4:3. They do that on BlackBerry 10.

  • Pingback: なぜブラックベリーは決して Android 搭載パスポートを発売 | スマホHack！()

  • Noni

    If you had ever used a Passport for sometime then I guess your perception would have been completely different. You say limited utilitarian value?? It is one of the most productive device unlike all those fancy phones out there….

    • ConcertMaster

      It’s dead buddy and the company just confirmed it this morning

    • Atlas

      This comment proves fanberries are nuts.

  • JD

    Blackberry should have conceded earlier and worked with Google to release a Canadian version of a Nexus Device that Google does yearly except with an emphasis on high security. That would have benefited them both. Alas their own hubris killed them. Good night POS prince.

  • Brad Fortin

    “Google states any non-Watch Android devices must either use a 4:3 or 16:9 screen resolution”

    Oh, Google. So “open”, placing such arbitrary restrictions on the walled garden that is Google Play Services. Talk about stifling innovation.

    • fred

      You’d be the first to complain against the “fragmentation” if Google allowed a 1:1 ratio.

      It may be a walled garden, but they are giving the user the key (allow apps from non-trusted sources such as the Amazon app store)

    • Brad Fortin

      Google Play Services is the kind of walled garden to which OEMs are only granted the key if they follow a strict set of guidelines.

      Allowing access to apps from non-trusted sources is part of the AOSP, not Google’s Play Services walled garden.

    • fred

      Part of AOSP or not, it’s there on every phone with Google Play services. Save a few shameful exceptions such as a few AT&T phones in the US.
      If they set a guideline to disallow it, I’d be the first one to complain.

    • Caspan

      I was going to say the same thing, more innovation stifled because you are at the mercy of another company. This really pissed me off!! Google stop putting such reductions restrictions on your stupid OS

    • ConcertMaster

      Why should Google or any software company developing apps have to cater to a stupid company like Blackberry making odd-shaped phones with useless aspect ratios? You think these people should bend over backwards to satisfy the fantasies of users of one particular phone like the Passport? lol!

    • Your batting a 1000 today lol, it has nothing to do with BlackBerry it has to do with a hardware manufacture that can’t do things because they are held back by the OS they put on it. When you control both OS and hardware like Apple and BlackBerry you have no one telling you what to do. Go to bed because you clearly have no idea how to read!

    • ConcertMaster

      No. it has to do with the ridiculous notion an app developer should be compelled to make applications for an OS with practically zero market penetration. As a developer would you waste your time? I sincerely doubt it. Had they made an effort to court development of apps for BB10 and not fumbled releasing it so late we could be having a different conversation

    • Let me spell it out for you again since you suck at reading. It sucks being at the mercy of a different company when making hardware for anyone. This has nothing to do with BlackBerry! Man you just breath stupid don’t you!!

    • Atlas

      You’ve got it all backwards. Google isn’t going to support idiotic screen ratios just to please a few weirdos. That would add them a lot of work for basically nothing since all of you BB fanboys are now finally almost extinct.

    • No I said it exact right, it sucks being at the mercy of someone else who gets to control what hardware you use! Look at windows, there is no screen restriction you can use any monitor you want. This again has nothing to do with BlackBerry but has to deal with Android. I get that they have to set a limit on a small screen it’s hard to make apps look nice and with the fragmentation Android already deals with. I get it I really do it just sucks being at someone else mercy is all I am saying. If for some reason a 6:1 screen is found to be an awesome screen resolution your now have to prove it to the software vendor before you can try it.

    • Atlas

      I understand. The thing is that a majority of customers have chosen that they don’t want a square display.

    • True, but the OS that was running on it could be the reason for that 🙂

    • Chug that haterade

      So just because the majority of consumers don’t want a square screen means it is a terrible product? So because I don’t want a Prius, should Toyota stop making them? Smh

    • Atlas

      Millions of people want a Prius.

    • Chug that haterade

      So…. I dont…so Toyota should stop making them. And BlackBerry sold 400k phones last quarter and around 500k the quarter before that so people want them. Granted, they don’t have sales numbers like Apple or Samsung… but Tesla also doesn’t have the sales numbers as Ford… does that mean their products are inferior?

    • Atlas

      Tesla also has great reviews.
      BB won’t be making phones itself anymore. Their phones are walking into oblivion.

    • Chug that haterade

      Well, if you look at customer reviews for BlackBerry devices… ie the Passport… they score very good.

    • Atlas

      Maybe if BB hadn’t so utterly failed they would still have their own OS.

    • Maybe, maybe people just didn’t want another OS to program for. Dev’s are lazy and the less you have to do the more you make 🙂

  • fruvous

    I wonder if there will be some intrepid souls who will figure out how to root and load Android on BB10 devices.

  • I have a Passport, soon 2, the other I will probably keep unopened and call it the best Blackberry every made, (yes the Passport). And it would have been Amazing with Android for the millions of BB users who left BB for Android but missed the physical keys, without being cramped or slide out.

    I knew about this end-of-an-Era and so purchased a BB10 passport off amazon a few weeks ago and another for $299 from shop.blackberry just Sunday night. The Passport with Android should have been focused on more than many of the other projects. Blackberry’s Achilles heal, starting with the launch of the BB Storm has been that they are not self-aware of their strengths and what their customer base or the market want and crave from them. Such an innovative company who seems to constantly push the wrong hand and basically hide the best hands repeatedly.

    Then there’s iPhone… who if you simplify it are basically still selling the same rectangles just in different sizes and colors. ha Fully aware of their base and strengths.

    • Atlas

      Ridiculous. The company that was still selling the same phones was blackberry.
      Apple has changed the world with the iPhone.
      The iPhone keeps on getting better and better while BB still tries to catch up with features from 10 years ago.

    • Chug that haterade

      Really? You are a typical delusional iFan. Gestures? Stickers? Both things Apple copied from BlackBerry

    • Atlas

      BB nor Apple invented stickers or gestures.

    • Chug that haterade

      BBRY had both long before Apple.. so what were you saying about “BlackBerry playing catch up to Apple in features”?

    • Atlas

      That’s it’s probably not as well implemented.

    • Chug that haterade

      That is extremely subjective… I’d argue that BB10 gestures are far superior to iOS…and I use my iPad Mini fairly often.

  • Troy Dobranski

    Blackberry made their bed as soon as BB10 rolled out. I am a techno freak. I regularly go out and try different devices to learn new things about it. I bought a Nokia 520 just to try windows mobile out for a few weeks. That being said, most devices you pick up and start using have a similar experience and a basic knowledge across platforms for how things work. You cannot pick up a BB10 device and just start using it. You have to change all your habits and learn gestures you don’t use on any other device. BB os users of old hated the new BB10, and that was Blackberry’s first nail in the coffin.

    Secondly, the new generation is so app oriented. Blackberry did not have the developer interest it needed to keep up with social media and multimedia apps and services that most handset’s main demographic were interested in. Blackberry’s customer base appeals to such a narrow margin of what buyers are looking for. 2nd Nail in the coffin

    Thirdly, Business users have so much more choice out there for Enterprise services. I had our IT guy name so many others that he is selling to customers that offer more flexibility and strengths past only being secure. Mix that with a lot of major companies going to a bring your own device strategy and now you’ve left the average consumer the decision of the phone, which as pointed out before is going to be someone more app oriented if it’s also their personal phone. Third nail in the coffin.

    The Passport is a great device that meets such a small margin of consumers. It was the phone everyone wanted 10 years ago. There are still some people that prefer the screen and keyboard. I used to as well. When I was forced to switch to full touch screen I loved it and now wouldn’t give up the screen real estate to go back to an actual keyboard. I think a lot of people who forced themselves to switch feel that way. Those that didn’t bought a Priv. Too bad you can’t find a rugged case for it.

    Too little too late Blackberry. You’re done. Their patents are what make them worth anything at the moment. All my old die hard blackberry friends have switched. Every single one. I predicted this back in 2011, and here you are.

    • ConcertMaster

      All very true but you still have people clinging to the fantasy the company is alive and well and should make more BB10 handsets or a dual BB10/Android handset along with more keyboards. The degree of denial is frankly appalling and this against the backdrop of more losses and further declines in revenue for 5 years straight now.
      Meanwhile Chen talks about ‘pivoting’ and ‘inflection points’ while the company edges closer to Chapter 11 and his cronies from Pyramid and Sybase come over to cash out before it does. Truly sickening.

    • It has nothing to do with denial it has everything to do with people that have hardware that is truely amazing and to keep that hardware it has to have a current OS. I just think you are in denial that BlackBerry made some of the best damn hardware out there! If no one pushes the boundary no one would be fired to innovate. You would rather another boring flat rectangle, yeah that seems exciting. Do what everyone else is doing, how original and exciting. Look we rounded the corners of the phone!!! Ohhhh, ahhhh BlackBerry was the only company that was not scared to actually innovate!

    • ConcertMaster

      Amazing? lol! Says who? The sales numbers for this device don’t reflect that and your opinion doesn’t make it so.
      People are generally happy with ‘rectangular’ phones and there isn’t much room to design something more complex than that. The Passport didn’t go over well because it constantly required two hand usage and near gorilla hands if you tried anything less.
      Sure it was a unique concept worth a try but really it was too radical a departure and there is no market for odd-shaped phones just because they aren’t a rectangular slab.

    • Build quality stupid it has nothing to do with sales. Best built devices ever because there were engineered and designed in Canada. Not this crap they push out of China as cheap as possible everyone you drop it it breaks.

    • ConcertMaster

      They made a lot of crap. All this company ever pumped out was the iteration of the same keyboards often with the same internals. They were worse than Apple in that regard which is a frequent criticism BB fanbois toss around about the iPhone. Nothing innovative or interesting came out of this company after 2005.

    • Chug that haterade

      Yet you’re on BlackBerry articles nonstop. Yeah, a trackpad keyboard isn’t innovative in the least… but making a bigger iPhone definitely is. Smh

    • Chug that haterade

      1. Sales numbers aren’t a determinant of quality. I’ve seen plenty of garbage that sells well… it is called marketing. Look it up.

      2. So BlackBerry tried something different… shoot them for trying. Sheesh… they should push out 10 different 5 inch rectangular touch slabs a year like everyone else…

      3. I can use my Passport SE one handed… it is definitely easier to type with both hands… but you don’t need “gorilla hands” to use it.

    • Atlas

      Blackberry hasn’t innovated in years.

    • Chug that haterade

      Really? Because a trackpad like keyboard isn’t innovative? Lemme guess… a bigger iPhone and removing the headphone jack are your ideas of innovation.

    • Atlas

      Yes, I’d say the trackpad thing is innovative.

    • Chug that haterade

      But you just said BlackBerry hasn’t innovated in years?

    • Atlas

      I was wrong, you gave one good example.

    • Chug that haterade

      Props to you. I respect someone that will admit when they are wrong.. 🙂

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Innovation takes courage…geddit?!?

    • Atlas

      Yes, like removing old tech such as the keyboard.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Bingo.

  • Foobar

    Funny enough, I used the google play store for a very long time on my Passport SE and never had issues with the 1:1 display.

    • fred

      It may work. Google just don’t want to give you any warranty.

  • fred

    I’m glad google rejected the 1:1 ratio.

    • Chug that haterade

      Why?

    • fred

      because it brings nothing useful and there is already the 4:3 ratio which is close enough. We don’t need hundreds of different ratios which only makes it harder for software developers

    • Chug that haterade

      So adjusting a screen ratio is hard for developers? How about creating apps for multiple versions of Android?

    • fred

      Not that it is hard, but it is an effort. A useless one. Not worth it just for Blackberry.

  • Cornfed710

    Aspect ratio not resolution, is what you meant I believe. 4:3 and 16:9 is not a resolution.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      Fixed, thanks!

  • Brad Fortin

    Even if BlackBerry had released an Android-powered Passport it’s running a Snapdragon 801, which means it wouldn’t get Nougat.

  • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

    Can they do anything right??

    • Chug that haterade

      Can you?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      I don’t work for BrokeBerry

    • Chug that haterade

      You don’t have a job period..

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Seemingly not, alas…

  • Haseeb Khan

    Forget The Passport… I wish they could make a new Blackberry Priv “2” With a Keyboard like the classic, 2 front facing speakers, Snapdragon 823, Bigger Battery & Well Worth The Price Unlocked!!! Agree? Correct me if I’m wrong , thanks !

    • Atlas

      Specs aren’t everything. A good ecosystem is primordial.

  • Atlas

    Why do people buy blackberry phones nowadays?

    • As in BlackBerry OS phones or BlackBerry hardware. I personally love their hardware, it has been second to non for build quality, we’ll it was but now it’s on to China crap with crappy build quality and exploding batteries!! Yeah!!! As for the BlackBerry OS I would agree not much use for it now!

    • Chug that haterade

      Why not? Passport SE is the best device I’ve used..

    • Atlas

      You should try other phones.

    • Chug that haterade

      I have… iPhone, Galaxy… decent phones but Passport SE meets my needs..

    • Atlas

      That’s what counts indeed.

    • Chug that haterade

      Exactly… that is why I don’t get the hate on here. If an iPhone meets your needs but a BlackBerry doesn’t.. great… get an iPhone and enjoy it. Some people bash others for their choice of device and it is annoying…

    • Atlas

      I understand. That was not my intention.

    • Chug that haterade

      Fair enough… in reading some of your comments, they sorta come off that way… but it is what it is. I get that people are passionate on both sides of the coin. At least you are willing to have intellectual discourse… there are a few here that only show up to flood the comment section with abject hate.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      I recall you…er…bashing Apple on a regular basis.

    • Chug that haterade

      Just giving you Apple fanbois trolling BlackBerry a nice dose of your own medicine.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      B’Oh!

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      SE? Oh! You mean the Apple 5 SE.

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaw… I wouldn’t but that pile of garbage with your money

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Garbage? It’s a great fone in a small form factor. A9 processor, Uncky Pwessed…beat that.

    • Chug that haterade

      No thanks…

    • Barantos of ReCon

      Hub and the keyboard make correspondence amazingly awesome.

  • Atlas

    No no. BB is still selling the same thing 16 years later while Apple has changed how phone cameras work with the dual camera, how security works with touchID, how payment work with Apple Pay, how UI interaction works with Force Touch, how phone response works with Taptic Engine…
    That is all innovation. Saying that it’s the same thing is absurd.

    • Chug that haterade

      Hahahahahahaa. Yeah..okay. If the iPhone is so great (as you claim), why are you here?

    • Atlas

      Because you people are funny. You are the same ones who believed that BB would destroy Apple 6 years ago.

    • Chug that haterade

      So I claimed BBRY would destroy Apple 6 years ago? Since when? Do you have proof of me saying that?

    • Atlas

      blogs DOT blackberry DOT com/2010/10/rim-responds-to-apples-distortion-field/

    • Chug that haterade

      So BlackBerry posted that.. who cares? Steve Jobs said some dumb stuff too.. like how he claimed that 7 inch tablets were DOA… and then Apple turns around and makes an iPad Mini?

    • Atlas

      Yeah, but some people in those comments are in this thread. I found that funny.

    • Chug that haterade

      Maybe… there are knucklehead fans for every platform

  • Samantha Jones

    The passport is the without a doubt the best phone I’ve ever used. It HURTS that I traveled a lifetime to find this perfect machine only for it to be taken so swiftly away from me.

    Please, bring back the Passport!

  • Yyler Yames Yarder

    I loved the passport keyboard. Make a high end slightly narrower and thinner android version of that with a good camera and im all in!