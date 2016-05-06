The BlackBerry Priv, six months later

Reviews
BlackBerry CEO John Chen would never dare say it publicly, but launching an Android-based smartphone all but signaled the end for the company’s own BB10 operating system.

The BlackBerry Priv has been out for six months now, and in that time, it has neither steered the company’s hardware business away from the abyss nor altered the perception that the company, as a whole, was slipping into a deeper hole of irrelevance.

Under that kind of climatic scrutiny, the Priv already had a lot of weight pressed against it. The pressure to succeed, whatever “success” amounted to in this case, stamped an onerous tone onto the device from the start. It seemed unfair, at least to me, but that’s what happens in any cutthroat business where only the strong survive.

Truth is, however, the Priv is not a washed-up handset devoid of any saving graces. It’s more than capable, and in the months since it launched, it has held up well. Without a strategy to support what it did here, though, BlackBerry’s hardware business could inevitably flatline sooner than later.

priv-4

The device

Having had the device since just before its Nov. 6 launch, I’ve had the opportunity to use it extensively over the last six months. This was a hybrid of hybrids. A fully-baked Android phone, with a slide-out physical keyboard, designed and made by BlackBerry. As makeshift as that sounds, the resulting product bore some elegance.

Curved Super AMOLED displays are usually Samsung’s territory, but the Priv holds the distinction of being the first non-Samsung handset to do so as well. At 5.43-inches, the size is only odd on paper, whereas in practice, it doesn’t appear all that different from other 5.5-inch devices.

With metal and glass ruling the roost in flagship phone design these days, BlackBerry stuck to its rubberized back, suiting the Priv well. It’s less of a fingerprint magnet and less likely to slip out of your hands. While not necessarily premium by comparison, it doesn’t feel pedestrian, either. The marriage of past and present design actually works. All the trappings one would expect — a nice display, solid internal components, expandable storage, good battery life — are present here.

Except it’s the slide-out keyboard that arguably remains as the most divisive feature. In a market where it’s become harder to differentiate from the pack, especially as a perceived has-been, sticking to one of the core BlackBerry fundamentals does make sense. The Priv isn’t reliant on the keyboard, and as I tended to do often, it can be ignored outright.

Including it did add some girth to the device, though that was probably far more obvious when the phone is protected with a case. Because they have to be in two pieces, the size and weight increases to a point that makes the phone feel bigger than it really is. It could be argued any phone can fall under that, but when a phone has a limited choice in cases, I would suggest it’s more pronounced in this particular instance.

priv-3

The software

The Priv launched a month after Marshmallow rolled out, running on 5.1.1 Lollipop. An upgrade path to the latest version of Android was promised, and in between, BlackBerry would be in lockstep with Google’s monthly security updates to Nexus devices. That has held true, and core apps have been treated in much the same way.

Rather than bake everything in, which has proven to be less popular nowadays, BlackBerry wisely made its apps elective, having Google Play handle the update process for the core ones, like Camera, Contacts, Services and Hub, among others. The flexibility has helped, especially in instances like the camera, which has needed some holes plugged along the way.

One of the cornerstones for this integration was BlackBerry Hub, a remodelled version of the effective mail and messaging client from BB 10. The innards and extent of what BlackBerry had originally built for its own OS haven’t translated fully to Android, even after different updates following the phone’s launch and recent wholesale move to Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. And so, what exists can feel underpowered for those accustomed to what BB 10 delivers.

blackberryprivreview-01713

That’s a distinct minority these days, and though it’s not perfect, the integration offered in Hub is frankly better than anything else I’ve used on Android. At least for me. Sure, Gmail hasn’t always played nice, but the messages do come in, and the colour-coding really did grow on me after a couple months. Unified inboxes have been fine for me in the past when the incoming mail didn’t really mix personal with work, but the Hub makes it effortless to filter through everything, right down to social media messages and texts. Setting up Rules for specific contacts and assigning specific LED notifications to them is nice, and a feature I personally find far more practical than Samsung’s colour-coded contact features on its edge devices.

With Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn already in tow, support got a further bump when WhatsApp was added in December. Slack soon followed. Hangouts remains one of the main communication tools still left out. Adding Trello would be nice, too.

Overtop all this is one of the most vanilla Android experiences of any phone not in the Nexus line. Somewhat surprising, given the logo on the device, but a sound decision, nonetheless. Indeed, if I chose not to use any of BlackBerry’s core apps, and opted for others, there wouldn’t be much of a BlackBerry footprint on the device, otherwise.

The security BlackBerry is known for isn’t truly tangible here. The DTEK app is a neat way to visualize it, though I feel it is aimed more at mainstream users than those who want to see more nuts and bolts. With Marshmallow’s provisions for app permissions, DTEK’s feature doing the same thing is redundant. If using a BlackBerry Priv affords its users extra protection over another Android device, it’s not clearly evident.

blackberryprivreview-01704

Then there’s the Productivity Tab – the very reason the Priv has a curved display. As a quick view of the calendar, tasks, recent calls and email, it was fine. I also didn’t mind that I could add a contact or entry or compose a new email, but I was always taken to the corresponding app to do so. Why not just integrate that into the Tab to get it done faster?

Beyond all the intricacies, however, the Priv is an easy phone to navigate. And the features in Marshmallow have already proven their worth. Overall performance feels more fluid, Google On Tap is there to utilize and Doze seems to have positively impacted standby battery life. It’s a BlackBerry phone, but it undeniably feels Android going through it.

The camera

Barbecue

The Priv’s camera was scrutinized closely from the very beginning, partly to assess BlackBerry’s ability to fashion a competitive shooter worthy of capturing good images. It’s unquestionably the best camera the company has produced to date, but that’s relative to how low the bar was prior to this device.

Subsequent updates cleaned up a number of issues. Jettisoning the annoying camera sound for one, while adding 16:9 sizing, faster focusing and pre-capture indicators for HDR and low-light shots. The result is a more balanced camera that performs like it should. Now, if only they could speed up the capture time and get rid of that slight delay after pressing the shutter.

Unfortunately, it is also missing two very key elements that could squeeze more out of its existing feature set. One is a pro manual mode to better control composition and offset some of the tendencies in the Auto mode. Second is a basic image editor. While it is fair to note that the former isn’t something mainstream users dive into, the latter certainly is. Sure, having filters to choose from off the bat is nice, but cropping and other basic edits require moving to a third-party app. It’s an opportunity lost to ingratiate users more into the Priv’s core camera app.

Tulips

These two omissions are starker now because of how good the most recent Android flagships have been in camera performance. Despite some varying strengths and weaknesses between them, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, LG G5 and HTC 10 sport three of the best smartphone cameras I’ve ever used. Each has a stellar manual mode that can manage incredible shots. In fact, I no longer shoot any photos of prime importance with my iPhone 6 Plus for that very reason.

And in equal measure, I’m hard-pressed to reach for the Priv when I want a quality point-and-shoot for a social outing or travel, where quality will matter to me.

As it stands…

One thing I will note about the slide-out keyboard is how it feels when having typed on screens for so long. I was never the best BlackBerry typist, but having been so acclimated to screens over the years, I felt like the keyboard slowed me down. Ironically, I had to teach myself to type that way all over again, and it’s still a struggle.

I also wasn’t keen because the onscreen one has always been excellent, in my view. Responsive, and with useful gestures to speed things up, I never bothered to download SwiftKey or Swype on the Priv. Where I did find the physical keyboard a nice change of pace was in using keys as shortcuts. Tapping the settings icon at the top of the app tray and then going to Typing Action > Use a short-press keyboard shortcut > Keyboard shortcuts opened up the chance to assign them to an app or function by pressing or holding a key down.

It’s neat, and can engender greater use of the keyboard. The same gestures for the onscreen keyboard also work on the physical one, an ode to the Passport, which introduced them.

priv3

In a way, the Priv was a phone built on a contradiction – a BlackBerry running on Android. But that does go a little deeper in practice, too. Call quality is superb in every respect, yet notifications can sometimes be hit or miss. The camera is capable but not world class. The keyboard is highly functional, except most users have learned to type well on screens. There are plenty of BlackBerry apps, though they are elective and not mandatory.

Since it launched, the Priv has waded through a crowded market, and yet, it seems like the device is in a no-man’s land of sorts. That has a lot to do with the price. What started at $899 has since dropped to $649 on ShopBlackBerry.com. Carriers are selling it for $299.99 on a two-year term. The initial price tag was too much of a gamble for many, given that it was clearly in the kind of territory Apple and Samsung tend to play in. The current price is more palatable, but only just.

The Galaxy S7 edge, LG G5 and HTC 10, while more expensive outright, can be had for the same price on contract. The Nexus 6P starts at $699 (the 64GB is $749). That makes the Priv a tough sell when discerning consumers browse. It’s a reality BlackBerry will have to deal with, and perhaps the company would’ve been better served by bringing a mid-range Android handset to market first, where the competition has been even more interesting.

CEO Chen has said a new Android-based mid-range device is coming this year, though it will have to be really good to woo customers who may have already written the company off in spite of the Priv.

Comments

  • The phone has not let me down yet. I will say I never use the keyboard I prefer the touch screen to a smaller keyboard. Some of the prototype pictures shows it with a Passport type keyboard which i would much rather prefer its larger keys to type fast on! The best part about it though is using Android for Work on it makes users lives so much easier to have a blended life and work profile and IT still has control! Users are happy IT is happy… normally never happens!

  • hoo dat

    Other than the price mix up, since edited thanks, that was a decent opinion of the device. I don’t have one myself but my wife does, she likes it but could just as easily switch back to BB10.

  • heynow00

    These reviews are definitely appreciated! Even after 3-4 months is nice. Good to see what people think of using a phone for more than a few days as well as once the ‘hype’ had worn off.

  • Longtin

    The device is fine, in fact it easily compares to the Galaxy S6. It’s just overpriced and nobody knows about it; so many customers are surprised when they see it for the first time when they step into my store. It was a great call on Blackberry to do so, they should of got into it earlier actually. However a little more marketing effort and the right price for the device would guarantee double the sales in 1 quarter.

    • Whaaa Whaaaa Flagging Cowards

      I agree.. BlackBerry is frustrating in the fact that they want to be in the consumer space… yet they don’t want to go all in. Without marketing, what is the point? It is like being dropped out in the middle of an ocean on a raft without a motor.. or even an oar… When I got my Passport SE, my neighbors had no clue that BlackBerry still made phones… much less about BB10. They thought my Passport was cool and different… both had just bought new phones recently but a device like the Passport or the Priv may have been one of the devices they considered if they actually knew about them.

    • Denton

      Passport SE is still one of the most productive smart phones ever made, I am glad you gave it a shot.

    It’s a phone, yet there’s no mention of call quality, reception, battery, speakerphone .. all items I found of interest in such a review..

    • Nate650

      Don’t know if this was added later, but…

      “Call quality is superb in every respect,…”

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Call quality is the best I have ever had on a cell phone.

    • Denton

      If you have ever used BBM voice you would know nothing can match its call quality

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Go f•ck yourself Denty.

    • Whaaa Whaaaa Flagging Cowards

    Well, my Galaxy Note 3 have served me very well. But I think I will replace it by the end of the year. I checked out the Priv and love it. Especially the keyboard/trackpad. Same OLED screen makes me smile big. Now if BB will deliver a Priv 2 with more advanced features all around, removable battery, and more robust construction. I will buy it whatever the price. There is nothing like a premium phone for many folks like me. We don’t quibble over a few dollars. Note 3 is premium and give me joy. I am ready for Priv 2. As long as it’s even more premium!

  • Russell Sheppard

    I bought this phone because of the physical keyboard and ability to handle a lot of memory,  but this HORRIBLE phone has turned out to be the single worst phone that I have ever owned! It should be noted that I have been using cellular since 1995 and smart devices since 2000. So I have owned and used A LOT of phones! Here is just a “Few” problems that I have run into with the Blackberry PRIV. I didn’t want to post every issue, because that would be way too long for someone to read through and I didn’t want to be annoying. I could literally write a book “The Blackberry PRIV. The Phone Design That Ruined Blackberry! ” or something. That is truly how bad this $700 hunk of junk is though! If you see any bad grammer,  you know who to blame! Blackberry’s customized version on the Android OS! More explained belowm

    But if your thinking about buying this phone, then please DON’T! If you have $700 that you don’t want to spend on a better phone or something, then donate it! Wasting it on a Blackberry device, will end up putting you in a horrible mood, every single day, while you use this pathetically horrible phone! Which luckily for you, will not last anywhere near as long as the phone that you should have gotten, for the price that you paid.

    The top two biggest problems with the PRIV, to me at least and backup by  Blackberry Tech Support. Which are issues that occur with all Blackberry Android devices. Firstly, the phone will not change while it is being used. So in order to start charging it, you have to either let it sit and not use it, which then takes several hours for the phone to charge completely. Or you can turn the phone off and charge. If you use the phone, while it is charging, it will actually lose power and eventually die. You can sometimes use certain low-power consuming apps, like Google Maps and the phone will then change, while using that app. But if you use more resource hungry apps or services, or multitask, then the phone will die. Secondly, the, what I like to call the “Nanny” feature. This is a service that exists in the Android OS, but Blackberry went crazy wuth, when they customized their own version if Android. Basically any word that Google & Blackberry find to be “Negative” words, are changed. So naturally curse words are changed and you have to keep retyping and doing other things, to keep them from being g changed. But these word changes also occur on such basic words as “Sexy”. So if you text your partner and say they are looking Sexy, that word will be changed to such words as “Security” or “Such”, ect. This Overly Protective Nanny, hasn’t happened on any other Android device that I have ever owned. This seems to only occur with Blackberry’s Auto-Correct version. Also, unlike other companies Auto-Correct,  this version NEVER learns. So let’s say just say on my Samsung Galaxy S6. After I keep typing in “Sexy”, the phones customized Android version,, will eventually just realize that is the correct spelling of the word that you want. But with Blackberry’s Auto-Correct?  Nope! It will never, ever ever stop changing these words. Yeah, you can turn Nanny off, but that disables Auto-Correct altogether! Auto-Correct is actually a useful service. Flawed big time,  but still useful. Nanny though? NOT AT ALL USEFUL! Unless you like being treated like a third grader! Another issue with this most horribly designed phone, is the fact that it heats up constantly. I mean really heats up! To the point where I can see it easily catching on fire!  I actually have to use apps, to close out other background running apps, just to keep the phone somewhat cool. Like you can imagine, this has to be done constantly. Another poorly designed flaw built into the phone, the SIM and Memory card slots. Well the slots, have more issues then I can list here! One of the big reasons why I bought the phone, was because you are “Suppose” to be able to use a memory card, with a size of up to 2TB’s, which would be awesome! The problem is, that the larger the card, the more issues you will run into with your phone. Issues like, the card coming in & out of being recognized, items/folders disappearing or the card not even being recognized at all. Sadly, on and on. Plus both the memory card and SIM card, have been designed to fit into the phone in the most accident prone way possible!  First off, you have to use a paperclip to open these slots. Secondly,  the trays are cheap and easily broken. I have been the a few myself, mainly the memory card tray. Thirdly, the way that the trays fit into the phone, sets up further problems, like breaking of the ports and/or cards. Forthly, the PRIV’s card slots can basically just Junk your cards. Why? I have no idea and neither does Blackberry, but I have had cards that I formatted on my Chromebook, that I then tried to use on my PRIV and the card was Junked. I could go on about more problems that I have run into, just with the card slots, but you get the basic idea. With voice calls, the person on the other end, can not hear you at first. It takes a second or two, for them to hear you. It has also been impossible for me to make a three way call. One person always gets hung up on. It is also very difficult to add new contacts. The options where we are supposed to let you add contacts, don’t work, in the way that they should. The phone also takes forever, whether on Cellular or WiFi, to upload / download pics through Text Messages. Ahh and yes, The Blackberry HUB is one of the most annoying apps that I have ever used! It is just simply Spyware, but I can’t turn it off! It notifies me to sign-in all of the time and it will not stop nagging me to update it! The software keyboard is so mega annoying to use! Not just because of the stupid setup of Blackberry’s am Auto-Correct, but even when I don’t press the (Enter) key, the phone automatically does it anyways. I am serious,  I will not even be typing,  I am just reading a Web site and this stupid phone will press Enter and cause the Web site to reload, close or cause other apps to load , etc. You will also have times, where as you are typing, the phone will start running mega slow,  then Back-Space and delete a bunch of things that you just wrote. Then it will type forward again, then closeout altogether. Also, the side toolbar on the left, gets in the way of everything! It is setup for BlackBerry services, but I end up activating it all of the time, while scrolling and such. Another issue that you will definitely run intoi, as your charging port dies. Which it most seriously will. Is that the banner that pops up when you plug the charging cable into your phone, will keep poping up and then closing. To the point, where you will have to unplug the cable to actually type. But if you keep the cable plugged in, then the Battery Screen will keep poping up, which as you know already from other Android devices,  takes over the screen and us difficult to close-out. If you unplug the cable, then you will continue to futher damage the charging port even more so. The PRIV, like I would imagine on any other Blackberry/Android devices also has a mega slow long reset/restart time. Which leads into another pathetic design flaw. The phone has NO removable battery. So while this flaw alone leads to yet another book of problems,  will cause you to go through so many problems.  When, not if, then phone locks up, it becomes torture to reset the phone! Look on Google to see how how to how to do it. This non-removable battery (((FlAW))) will also force the phone to become Bricked, once the battery dies! Yeah….Wow Blackberry…Such A Great Idea, To Rip People Off Further!!!! Chrome Windows are also extremely slow to load, when you have over 30 opened, but dormant. This is an issue will all android versions so far, but with Blackberry’s customized version of Android,  it is far worse. This version will also cause the browser to slow even further, lockup and then crash, as you go between different dormant Chrome windows. Never happened on any other of the Android phone that I have used before. But see Blackberry’s version is special. It is like Blackberry read up on all of their complaints that other Android issues that people have complained about and then Blackberry specifically designed the PRIV to contain all of these issues!
    You also can’t automatically download files to the memory card. You have to change settings and download apps, in order to transfer the content from the phones Internal memory, to the SD Card. With the Spell-Check,  It doesn’t let you choose a word from a list above the keyboard, like it normally is. It basically just types in whatever it wants to. You can see all of the possible spellings l, all over the keyboard, but you can’t click on any of them. You actually have yo basically just keep typing I’m the letters and hope that the word will automatically type itself in. A fact that is both annoying and no where near ads effective.  With this problem, you have to Back-Space, in order to correctly add the words that you really wanted in the first place. You will figure out what I am swying, if you get stuck with this hunk of trash, but I guarantee that you will see why this way off doing things, like Blackberry wants you to do them, will bother you he you’d belief like it has for me. I honestly could go on for 100 more pages, but you should get the idea. Please message me if you can and I will try and help you in anyway that I can.

    (((WARNING))) If you bought this phone, like me, with high hopes and are now stuck with it. (((PLEASE DO NOT))) try and get help on Blackberry’s Help Forum! It is full of useless, rude, Mindless Drones and Trolls! People who will do things like, bash you or make it out to seem like the issues that you are facing, don’t exist. Even when Blackberry themselves  have admitted that many of the issues that you are facing, are 100% Known Issues! FACTS! The people on that site, will go out if their ways to offend and not make any type if attempt to help!

    (((FINAL NOTE))) Please be careful about buying into FAKE reviews! Companies like Blackberry,  will hire people and companies, to make their company and products look good. A lot of the positive reviews that I have read, are completely wrong and praise things that no one else likes. If the review posts little to no negatives and is basically all praise, then odds are, it is faje. It is fine to love a product or service that you love, but when your actually writing a review on it, you should posts the Good & Bad. These Fakers and Trolls, don’t.

    Please feel free to email me, if you are also stuck in the sane biat, where you now have a $700+ reminder, of literally the WORST Android phone built so far and maybe even possibly,  EVER!!! I will try my best to help you out.