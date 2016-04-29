Reviews
HTC 10 review: Back to basics

Apr 29, 2016

1:03 PM EDT

For HTC, the 10 is a return back to the basic concept of a smartphone.

It’s also a direct response to the heavy criticism the M9 received last year, likely encouraging the company to drop the M from its flagship line’s naming scheme, opting for a more eloquent and simple “10.” There’s no denying the release of the 10 has a lot riding on it with HTC struggling financially and Vive sales not predicted to skyrocket until virtual reality roots becomes more mainstream.

As far as HTC is concerned, the 10 must be both a critical and a financial success. So has the one-time smartphone manufacturing powerhouse nailed it with the 10? For the most part the answer to this question is yes.

HTC 10 Specs

    • Android 6.0 Marshmallow with HTC Sense
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 2.2Ghz Quad-core, 64-bit processor
    • 5.2 inch, Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels, 564 ppi) Super LCD 5 with curved-edge Gorilla Glass
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB or 64GB internal storage, MicroSD expandable up to 2TB with Flex Storage
    • 12MP HTC UltraPixel 2 (1.55µm pixel size, OIS, Dual tone LED flash, 4K video recording
    • 5MP front-facing camera (1.34µm pixel size), OIS, Full HD 1080p video recording
    • HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition, Dolby Audio, Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 mAh battery
    • 145.9mm x 71.9mm x 3.0mm
    • Colour options: Onyx (black) or Ceramic (limited edition)
    • Weight: 161 grams
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz)
    • LTE: B1,2,3,4,5,7,12,13,17,20,28,29. GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

Just a phone

HTC10-1

While the Taiwanese-based company has improved almost every aspect of the disappointing M9 and the marginally improved A9 with the release of the 10, including the M9’s abysmal camera, it’s still just another powerful, sleek looking smartphone in a 2016 market that’s now full of powerful, sleek-looking smartphones. Whether or not the 10 will appeal to you will likely depend on how you feel about this statement.

Samsung’s line of recent high-end handsets, most recently the S7, are compatible with the company’s Gear VR headset, and the edge features slopped sides and a non-existent bezel. LG’s G5, despite how underwhelming the smartphone and its “Friends” are, is compatible with a variety of different accessories, including the 360 Cam and Cam Plus, two interesting but ultimately disappointing peripherals.

HTC10-12

The 10, unlike HTC’s major competitors, is gimmick free, which means it doesn’t stand out in the wash of solid high-end flagship smartphones released so far in 2016. So despite how solid the 10 really is, it unfortunately may not grab the attention of the average consumer.

Personally, I find this back to basics approach refreshing, especially given the fact that the G5’s promised modular fantasy hasn’t exactly panned out. Heavily touted smartphone features are often shallow gimmicks anyway, though I am a fan of Samsung’s S7 edge.

Sleek and slippery

HTC10-9

But now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s take a look at the actual phone. The back of the 10 features the same aluminum body HTC pioneered years ago, only now with tapered edges the company describes as “chamfered,” making the phone slightly easier to hold, though it still slid out of my hand a number of times, perhaps more so that the M9. This means you’ll probably want to put it in a case as soon as possible.

The notable BoomSound speakers that were once prominently located on the front of the 10 have also been shifted to its base, though one speaker remains at the top of the 10. While a positive aesthetic shift, this change has also resulted in a drop in sound quality when compared to the HTC M9. The 10’s audio, however, is on par with most other android devices out there. But this also means that HTC is no longer the clear leader in sound when it comes to smartphones.

htc10

The phone’s front is all glass, complete with a vibrant, crisp 5.2-inch quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel LCD display (a first in terms of resolution for HTC), though I feel like the screen isn’t as vibrant as the S7’s OLED glass. This makes sense given the fact that LCD technology generally isn’t as bright as the more saturated pixels present in OLED screens.

The 10 also features an oval fingerprint sensor I found responsive most of the time, though in some instances it didn’t recognize my fingerprint. While I can’t be certain, I think this is likely due to the scanner’s strange shape, causing the tip of my finger to sometimes not cover its entire surface.

The 10 also features a pair of capacitive navigations buttons. Unfortunately, and I should mention the same thing happened to me with the S7, I often found myself accidentally pressing these buttons when clutching the phone or attempting to put it down on a table.

HTC10-5

This is because the buttons are located very close to the edges of the 10. So depending on how I pick the smartphone up, or my specific grip on the phone, my palm often accidentally touches the buttons. While I experienced the same issues with the S7, I feel like the 10’s capacitive buttons are slightly more sensitive.

In terms of measurements, the HTC 10 is 9mm thick at its deepest point and weighs 161g, resulting in the phone being a little thicker and slightly heavier than most other flagship phones on the market, though most people probably won’t notice the additional size and weight (it is slightly heavier than the 157g One M9). To put these numbers in perspective the Nexus 5X and S7 are both 7.9mm thick and weigh 136g and 152g, respectively.

HTC10-4

The only draw back in terms of design, beyond the finicky, easy to accidentally touch capacitive buttons, is the 10’s volume rocker tends to wobble slightly in the phone’s aluminum shell. Also, the volume rocker is located above the textured power button, an unusual design move for HTC and a switch from the One M9. Those switching from other devices like the 6P and 5X, or even an iOS smartphone will likely have trouble (like me) reworking their muscle memory when grasping for the 10’s volume button.

The only other notable issue worth mentioning is that the 10 runs rather hot, even when not performing CPU intensive tasks and especially while charging. It’s unclear if this is the fault of the Snapdragon 820, HTC’s hardware or my review unit, though the other review unit sent to us also runs warm.

Overall, however, the 10 feels like a premium smartphone that’s able to go head to head with other impressive flagships like Samsung’s S7, Google’s Nexus 6P and  Apple’s 6s. It also looks considerably sleeker and more polished than LG’s disappointing G5.

Comparable powerhouse

HTC10-3

Like almost every flagship released this year, the 10 is extremely fast thanks to its industry standard Snapdragon 820 processor and beefy 4GB of RAM, allowing for ample multitasking. During my time with the 10, I didn’t run into any slow down issues while browsing the web, playing graphically intense games like Alto’s Adventure, or when jumping between apps. This isn’t something I’ve been able to say about other flagships I’ve tested this year, apart from the S7 and S7 edge.

The phone’s substantial 3,000 mAh battery also ensures it manages to make it through through an entire day on one single charge with moderate use. In one instance, I actually forgot to charge the 10 and the battery marathoned it until noon the following day.

USB Type-C Quick Charge 3.0 support also means that the 10 can charge to 100% in about an hour or so, an added bonus for those looking to charge their devices quickly.

Bloatware be gone

HTC10-2

But my favourite thing about the 10 is the lack of bloatware present in HTC’s unobtrusive Android skin. Instead of forcing pre-installed apps and its own take on Android to 10 owners, HTC has done the smart thing and opted to utilize Google’s suite of applications when it comes to photos, though Blinkfeed and Bell’s applications (if you purchase the version locked to Bell) still come pre-installed on the 10.

This also means that it’s very possible the 10 may get updated to the latest version of Android more quickly than other handsets. Of course this is speculation, but given the fact HTC would only need to update a couple of apps and a minimal skin, it’s very likely.

freestylehtctheme

Of every flagship smartphone available right now that isn’t a Nexus device, the 10 offers one of the most stock Android experiences available.

The 10 also offers interesting “Freestyle Layouts” that completely alter the smartphone’s design, replacing traditional Android icons with artwork. For example, one theme called Pixel, gives the 10 a retro video game-infused pixelated revamp, and Graphite, turns your phone into a teenage hipster’s dream. While Freestyle Layouts may not appeal to my particular smartphones needs, they’re a fascinating diversion that has the potential to appeal to a younger demographic.

Camera comeback

HTC10-6

By: Igor Bonifacic

From a hardware perspective, the 10 features the company’s most impressive camera package to date. Protruding from the back of the device is a f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), laser auto-focus and dual-tone flash. The 12-megapixel sensor behind this lens is notable for making use of the company’s Ultrapixel 2 technology. While mainly a marketing term used by HTC (and competitor Samsung) to describe larger camera sensor pixels, the 10 does have a more capable camera because of this feature.

The important takeaway here is that HTC’s latest smartphone features camera sensor pixels that are the same size as the ones found in the sensor used by the Nexus 6P, which is to say the two phones have the largest camera sensor pixels found on any smartphones currently on the market. The result is a phone that, while not as proficient in low-light shooting conditions as the Galaxy S7, will take great shots in almost every situation.

The camera on the front of the 10 is no less impressive. It’s a 5-megapixel, f/1.8 affair. It’s also the first front-facing camera on a smartphone to feature OIS.

Taken together, these two cameras allowed me to capture some of my favourite photos with a smartphone.

Colour reproduction, particularly outside, was delightful. Photos were sharp without being overly sharp. Moreover, with the help of the 10’s Snapdragon 820 processor, both cameras were fast to start. Switching between cameras and the phone’s video mode was also quick.

htc10

One issue I had with the camera, and it’s a pretty major one, was with its rear-facing camera’s laser auto-focus module. In my time with the HTC 10, it was incredibly finicky, often times taking several moments to zero in on a subject. In some situation, particular macro shots, it even ended up focusing on the wrong subject. This, more than anything else, marred an otherwise superlative camera experience.

From a software perspective, HTC’s completely reworked camera app is a huge improvement over the company’s previous effort. From a feature standpoint, the app has everything one would ever want in a camera app. It supports a manual mode, RAW image capture and even has a hyperlapse mode for capturing time-lapses (a notable inclusion because Instagram’s Hyperlapse app isn’t available on Android). It’s worth noting HTC has ditched its own gallery app for Google Photos. Whether this is a good move will depend on your opinion of Google Photos.

HTC10-14

Like I said above, the main issue with the app and indeed the camera itself, comes back to auto-focus performance. The app compounds the auto-focus issue by constantly telling the user to adjust their grip on the phone to avoid obstructing the autofocus laser.

It’s possible to take great photos with the HTC 10, it’s just sometimes a task to get there. The good news is that the auto-focus issue seems to be software-related, which means the issue could get sorted out in the near future.

Top tier smartphone

HTC10-10

While I found HTC’s back to basics approach with the 10 compelling and refreshing – for me it hits every mark – some might be disappointed by its lack of a notable wow factor.

One major drawback is the HTC 10’s current price tag in Canada, coming in at $350 on a 2-year contract (the S7 only costs $299) with Bell and $899 off-contract, though I expect the 10’s exclusivity with Bell to be short lived.

For better or worse, the 10 is just a smartphone, although it is a great one.

Pros

  • Impressive design
  • significant camera improvement
  • Lack of bloatware (HTC’s latest skin is almost stock Android)

Cons

  • Expensive price tag
  • Camera suffers from intermittent technical issues
  • Sound isn’t as good at the M9

Comments

  • GNS

    Does your phone have a pink tint (on white text / images) when it is viewed at an angle? How bright is the screen in sunlight, is it still legible or not at all?

    • I have noticed that issue really, though in direct sunlight the screen is hard to read (I have this problem with most phones though).

    • GNS

      Thanks. But does your screen have a pink tint on white text and images (or any image, really) when viewed at an angle, or do the images retain their color with no issues whatsoever at any angle you subject the phone to?

    • jroc

      He already answered the question. It’s the first part of the response.

  • southerndinner

    Great phone, much better than the awful G5. Shame it’s priced too high to garner any interest and also has to compete with Samsung while only being on the smallest of the big 3.

    This is going to be a sales failure despite being what looks like a pretty good device.

    • Yea, price is really the main obstacle with the 10 unfortunately. If it was a few hundred dollars cheaper it would be the top Android phone around.

    • neo905

      If it was a few hundred dollars cheaper it wouldn’t have high ends specs either. We can’t have it both ways unless you buy a Nexus. That said, I wouldn’t pay a $1,000 for any phone.

  • Acrobat1991

    I don’t get this “sound” issue. I never (or almost) never listen to anything using the speakers…but I do listen to music a lot using good headphones…and that’s what’s important to me.

    Also hoping it won’t stay a Bell Exclusive long.

    • Adderbox76

      I don’t think the exclusivity is HTC’s choice. I think everyone else in Canada except Bell chose to pass on carrying it due to lacklustre sales of the previous generations. So I don’t think the exclusivity will end at all unless it magically becomes Bell’s top seller and the other providers take notice. (Odds are it won’t, and they won’t)

    • southerndinner

      Telus and Rogers were smart enough to avoid this phone. Even regional carrier SaskTel isn’t taking it and they get every single phone that Bell takes for the most part, even the heavily promoted as ‘exclusive’ Sony phones.

      The carriers can only take so many devices and the HTC 10 is likely not a profit maker for the carriers who would probably have a minimum order of 1000-10,000 units. Telus removed the HTC M9 from their lineup not long after it launched

    • The sound definitely isn’t horrible. It’s just a step down from last year. The 10 is great with headphones though.

  • Techguru86

    It’s sad but Bell being exclusive means that HTC is literally out the door in Canada, Rogers, Telus Wind or any provider choose not to stock it means inevitable doom , but HTc has been plagued with issues since the M7 and Desire phones were pretty lackluster too, when you don’t advertise you don’t sell your products

  • gommer strike

    No real marketing to speak of, good phone but tough to measure up against the S7, Bell exclusive…not looking good for HTC.

    • DatPhoneDoe

      That was the worst mistake to be exclusive to Bell. The price is already insanely high in my opinion. I liked it enough to consider a contract with Wind Mobile but buying outright is just too painful. Will be waiting to hear from Zuk 2 Pro or One Plus Three.

    • I feel that, but I also think that the Bell exclusivity won’t last long. I bet it will be over in just a few months.

  • RagnarokNCC

    Oh man, do I ever want this phone! I’m salivating.

  • Chris

    I always get confused about the statement “The 10’s audio, however, is on par with most other android devices out there”. The sound on the S7/Edge for example, and pretty much all recent Samsungs in recent memory are abysmal. They sound tinny and are just plain bad. It’s the one thing, while small, I wish Samsung actually placed effort into improving. For me it’s a deal breaker. Call me weird, but it’s just my preference. While i’m not expecting, based on reviews, the same level of quality as previous Boom Sound speakers – is it the same, better or worse than the S7/Edge?

    Speakers are one of the things I often look for in device reviews, and it’s often omitted, skirted over or unclear. Lol.

    • Since I’m not an expert on sound quality I tend to just briefly mention speakers in my reviews (or not at all really). With this one, I felt it was important to mention since the M9 had some of the best sound quality around.

  • danakin

    Patrick, has HTC promised to update this device within 2 weeks of Google’s Nexus schedule the way they did for the One A9?

    • No, not that I know of. I don’t think HTC has released anything related to an Android update schedule for the 10.

  • Tim Hunt

    Sounds like a fantastic device… shame about the price and carrier exclusivity.

  • Nundo

    People, this device is only EXCLUSIVE to Bell until JULY 1st. I’m surprised that nobody has said this yet as it was on the leak Bell document last week. now, Whether other carriers choose to carry it after July 1st is anyone’s guess. I’m not sure if Bell chose to pay more to have the word “exclusive” on it, or other carriers passed on it. It’s a great device, but it’s too expensive even with a 2 year contract or outright. Shame

    • gommer strike

      I guess some of us just aren’t that up to date on these Bell document leaks. It’s exclusive…until it isn’t. By that time…will anyone get the phone? The initial launch is a very important time.

    • neo905

      Let me guess..You aren’t getting it? For something not interested in this phone you sure are posting a lot in this thread.

    • gommer strike

      …so head over to Bell, ask if I can buy the phone outright, but be required create an account with Bell, pay the account starter fee/whatever minimum is required, then pay the unlock fee so I can use it on my own carrier? Sounds like an awful lot of hassle and extra cost just to own the HTC 10, when the S7 is available from everyone.

      Try it. You’ll see how many barriers are thrown up in your way when you simply just want to buy a phone outright, but don’t want to be a customer on their contract.

      I’ve been an HTC customer for years. I’ve owned the Desire, One X, One M7, and finally the One M8. By the time this Bell exclusive thing is over…there’s going to be other phones emerging over the horizon.

    • neo905

      I was really interested in this phone. My last two phones were the M7 and M9. I ended up buying a Nexus 6P a week ago. Why?

      1. I refuse to pay $1,000 for a phone and I am only buying unlocked phones from now on.

      2. Bell isn’t my carrier and never will be. The other carriers stopped selling HTC phones altogether.

      The 6P is the best bang for the buck. I bought it from B&H and with the $50 discount it cost $660 CDN + TAX. in total with free shipping and border costs it is was $751. So far the phone has been great.

    • Nundo

      You can always buy it from HTC themselves if you don’t want to go through the hassle of buying it from Bell. Plus, if you get it from HTC it’s unlocked and it’s got the 90 Day software upgrade promise lol

    • gommer strike

      HTC advertised some american discount and it’s only good for a certain timeframe. But here’s the kick in the nuts. HTC Canada actually *raised* the price of the phone. Take a look. It’s $999 CAD. I coulda sworn that it was $899 CAD before.

    • Nundo

      Ummmm no. HTC made it clear when they launched the phone that it was for $999 and could use the promo code to reduce it down by $100 for a limited time, making it $899. The device itself is expensive regardless. The $100 discount reappears here and there, last time I received an email from HTC about the $100 was on Father’s day I believe

    • gommer strike

      Thank you for the clarification.

      $999…hoo boy. I understand many people here are gonna say “well that’s the same thing you’d pay for a Galaxy/iPhone”. OK – you’re right.

      It’s really hard though, to change that perception that $999 is pretty hefty for the HTC 10.

    • Nundo

      I don’t disagree iit’s a hefty price to pay for an HTC device. I have purchased all M series devices at full price since the M7 and noticed the price increase dramatically. Unfortunately since the HTC 10 was a whopping $999.99 I decided this year to buy the LG G5 for $749.99. the ultimate decision was based on price. But you are right, $999.99 for an HTC device is too much

    • NEETisLEET

      july 1st huh? why is it still only at bell

    • Nundo

      You may want to ask HTC that question, not me. I hear HTC Canada on Twitter is great at answering such things. Just because it was exclusive to Bell until July 1st, doesn’t mean other carriers are on board and are planning on releasing it..

  • Marco Simone

    Just played with the phone and the build quality is amazing. WOW. it’s really nice to hold too!

    • gommer strike

      …getting it? That’s the million dollar question.

    • Tickle Fingers

      I spent a good amount of time with phone too at two different Verizon stores and I really like it.

      I took my headphones and really liked the audio. It is hard to set the detailed audio profile in a noisy environment since the tones are like listening to a faint hearing test. But what I did get calibrated was great. I compared the G5, V10, G7, G7edge and my LG G3 for comparison in the store. I feel the 10 has the edge on headphone quality and had a clarity that was just above the others. V10 was good and Samsung is ok with UHD upscaling, but the HTC 10 was just better. Unfortunately the speakers seemed a little week, but still front staged and clean.

      The screen suprized me…… I compared my G3 to the G5, V10, G7 and edge just to get reference. Next to the G3 and the G5, the screen on the 10 was very vibrant with great saturation. Seems much brighter than the G5 and I think it looks sooooooo much more natural than the Samsung AMOLED’s (yuck, I don’t like Samsungs over saturation). I didn’t notice pink screens and didn’t even think anything about pink whites as I recall? The LCD just has The acurate look I was really hoping for, not to cold and not to warm and you can actually change the settings.

      The 10 is fast and bare bones and the camera looked great to me , as well as the front camera did too. The one thing I noticed on both units was that with the charger plugged in and extended screen on time, the thing did get hot on both the screen and the back. Not too hot to hold, but very noticable. Maybe some more software here is will help.

      Now, will I buy it? Oh HELL YES! It’s good. It’s better than Samsung in my opinion and it has everything I’m looking for. Wish it was waterproof for my kid to have table spills etc on, but it should be fine and I wish they had white. I’m stoked and will be preordering. Finally a good all around phone without Samsung gimmicky crap…..

    • neo905

      It is IP53 so it can take spills or using in the rain. But it can’t be submerged in water.

  • fourthstooge

    It’s nice that Optical Image Stabilization is finally added, but what everyone seems to forget is that a successful successor device needs to have all the great technology available in the market that can be packaged together. The reason the M9 didn’t do well is because it ran hot initially, the camera was poor, and had no Image Stabilization, and it did NOT have a biometric reader of some type that is needed for future secure commerce transactions.

    Note though that any company that removes a great feature like front-facing (FF) STEREO speakers from an existing product on its next iteration has engineers with mush for brains. This HTC 10 will be another weak seller, like its predecessor. Even Samsung brought back a microSD slot on the Galaxy S7, after removing it. There are NO good reasons to change the orientation of FF stereo speakers. Right? One keeps improving, not removing good stuff. Time will soon tell us how mushy those brains are. The Galaxy S7 Edge is the way to go till some company can create a follow up flagship device with FF stereo speakers that offer full frequency of sound through both left and right sides, which will likely be the next Nexus later this year.

    Think about it. Why improve the display so greatly and NOT do the same for the audio component, for those times when using only the mobile device in your hand?

    If smartphone users think that FF stereo speakers should not be part of their multi-media experience when using the device, then they should ask themselves, “would they buy a TV without stereo speakers – like it was in the 70s – great mono sound?” If you added speakers to your TV, would you face the speakers towards your couch, or would you face them to the side or back walls? If the smartphone plays back HD video, then the smartphone should play back stereo sound. It just makes sense. Of course, both large and small multi-media smart devices should also have jacks for earplugs or headphones when privacy is required. This just makes sense too. Right?

    I watch youTube videos on my M9. I hold up my phone and watch different types of clips with it, while I’m lying down. Those FF stereo speakers make a huge difference. I can watch John Oliver (Last Week Tonight) clips in HD, and the stereo sound is awesome. My next portable computer (which will just happen to make phone calls as well) MUST have stereo sound (without accessories), and if HTC does not offer it in a few years, then I’ll be buying someone else’s smart multimedia personal assistant device.

    Boomsound is just some hardware and software inside the device (and more importantly it’s a marketing term). It has nothing to do with where sound exits the device. In my opinion, the engineers had it right, when they designed the exits so that the direction of the sound waves moved forward and hit your face, and a strong pleasing stereo effect was achieved by having the sound exit from both sides of the screen when you held it in landscape mode, as if you were watching a small LED flat screen TV.

    LightStruk stated: I have a One M8, and I bought it specifically for the loud, front-facing, stereo speakers. I use those speakers every day! I can watch videos without cupping my hand around the bottom bezel like you have to with an iPhone, and the stereo separation is obvious. I can turn my phone around and show some friends what I’m watching, and they don’t have to alternate between pointing the speaker at their ear and watching the video. I put it on my kitchen counter and listen to podcasts as I cook. I turn on music and sit it on the table while playing with my toddler. The sound that comes out is actually tolerable!

    So, I believe Stereo FF speakers are just as necessary as a high performance colour display.

  • Kalen G

    This should have been what the M9 was. It’s impressive but is it too little too late? Guess time will tell.

    • David Martrano

      Kalen, I’ve stated that in most of my reviews about the m9 should have been the 10. I hope it’not to late for HTC. A very good phone. Who knows it might help them out of the hole. The design quality is there but nothing innovating. And it’s a bit overpriced. But will be watching. Will the masses purchase it????

  • JP

    “Also, the volume rocker is located above the textured power button, an unusual design move for HTC and a switch from the One M9”.

    The M9’s power button is below the volume rocker.

  • Daddyfix

    Does anyone know if you can remove/ininstall the bloat-ware from the Bell version of the HTC 10?

  • LeCanadianBacon

    Just picked this guy up today, Wirelesswave has a solid deal on for existing Bell BRS customer etc. But comparing to my Nexus 6P it is the PERFECT small(er) phone, so close to stock, blazing fast so far, can’t give an accurate explanation on battery yet. It’s everything a smaller phone should be, Cameras seem great as well. no “pink” tinge on the screen, either. Any questions feel free to ask.

  • mgg_N4

    I will get this no matter what.
    HTC10 is the only other one using capacitive butons.
    I cannot go back to on screen ones.
    I hope the capacitive butons never go away like the FM radio. Only Sony has that now. Unless you stream.
    OptimusG, G3, Note4, HTC10 … yeah the Note4 was great, but there is no way I would get an S7.

  • RagnarokNCC

    Finally got my hands on a 10, and the review is accurate. I miss a few features of the M8 (IR blaster, front-facing speakers) and I do miss the soft edges a little, but the 10 makes the trade-off worthwhile. The camera is the best I’ve owned, an incredible step up (front w/OIS is sweeeeet savoury gravy.) The fingerprint home pad works like a charm (for me.) It runs like Kentucky-greased butter on a hot treadmill. The microphone is shockingly good- and I mean SHOCKINGLY good. It charges in record time. Ice View is more refined than Dot View (which I liked), and I hope they open it up to aggressive personalization. The skin is light.

    USB C is still expensive and hard to find cables for. It runs hot enough to melt the aforementioned butter in case your treadmill is occupied. The sound is a hard step back, and the screen is sharp but dim compared to even the M8. The criticism regarding the capacitive buttons is small, but accurate and noticeable. I had to drive a bargain with the sales guy to get a good price on a 2-year. Did I mention it runs hot? I miss two features from the Galaxy S6- quick reply and multiview.

    As someone unimpressed with Sony’s recent design direction, disappointed by the G5 (dat camera tho son), and permanently allergic to Samsung… this phone is gorgeous, powerful, and useful. It isn’t an iPhone. I hope that it does well.

