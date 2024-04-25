fbpx
News

Reddit app and website down in significant outage

Outage reports start spiking around 12:21pm

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 25, 20241:13 PM EDT 0 comments
Reddit logo on a phone

Reddit appears to be down as users struggle to load posts and other content on the popular social media platform.

Navigating to the Reddit home page pulls up a message saying, “Oops, something went wrong, please try again later.” Additionally, search features aren’t working, and communities aren’t accessible.

The problems seem to impact both the website and app.

Downdetector shows reports about Reddit issues began spiking around 12:21pm ET/9:12am PT. The site’s live outage map shows problems concentrated around major urban centres in Canada.

Developing…

