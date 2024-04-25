New on Hayu Canada: May 2024

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in May.

Read on for the full list:

What’s new

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 14 — Sunday, May 5th at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Continuing Series

Below Deck: Season 11 — Mondays at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Snapped: Season 33 — Mondays

Watch What Happens Live: Season 21 — Tuesdays to Saturdays

Vanderpump Rules: Season 11 — Tuesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT

The Valley: Season 1 — Tuesdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Top Chef: Season 21 — Wednesdays at 10:15pm ET/7:15pm PT

Summer House: Season 8 — Thursdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT

Kill or Be Killed: Season 1 — Sundays

The Real Housewives of Chesire: Season 17 — Sundays

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.

Image Credit: Hayu