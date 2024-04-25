Delta developer working on iPad support and online trading for Pokémon

iOS Nintendo console emulator Delta launched with an incredible amount of polish, but there are still a few notable updates that developer Riley Testut is working on.

The most recent update Testut shared on Threads showcases a more refined Delta home screen with rounded corners on the box art. This update also justifies the art, making it look more organized. Testut furthers this by saying that he may come back and re-organize the home screens again to make the games more compact when he has more time.

Post by @rileytestut View on Threads

Beyond that, in the same thread about the game organization, Testut responds to a follower asking about the app coming to iPad, claiming that the tablet version is on the way. When Delta launched, it was only an iPhone app that you could install on an iPad. However, native iPad support will ideally offer more comfortable on-screen controls and stretch-out games to utilize all of the tablet’s screen.

The third thing Testut mentions in this post is that he wants to add resolution scaling options to DS and N64 games, but since he can’t use a coding trick called ‘JIT,’ the ability to enhance games has been limited.

Post by @rileytestut View on Threads

Another post on Testut’s Threads from a few days ago mentions bringing trading to the emulator. Testut is currently playing Pokémon Emerald on Game Boy Advance, so there is a chance that he’s only talking about bringing the feature to that console and not the Game Boy Colour and Nintendo DS. That said, if it comes to one system, there’s a higher chance it will make its way to others.

Beyond that, we don’t know when these updates will be available, but if you follow Testut on Threads to keep up with all the news,

Source: @rileytestut