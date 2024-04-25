Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Apr. 25 – May 1st]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

New deals:

Spring ahead with a fresh new phone plan. Get 20 GB for $39/mo in Quebec or 50 GB for $44/mo in other regions. Available on new activations when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get an iPad (10th generation) and save $300. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $70/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $55/mo (Quebec only).

Refer a Friend and you’ll each get $25 in bill credits when they join Virgin Plus.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

New deals:

Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell

Ongoing deals:

Prepaid Voice plans : Get 250MB bonus with $15, 500MB with $25, 2GB with $32 and above plans in QC

Prepaid Voice and Data plans : Get bonus 5 GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40, 50GB with $50, 75GB with $60 plans in ON

Pure fibre Internet starting at $60mo in ON

Switch to pure fibre Internet and Fibe TV, starting from $105/mo.

Unlimited data, calls and texts starting from $50/mo.

Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100

Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Ongoing deals:

Get iPhone 12 for $33.39/mo!

Great Deals with Rogers! Internet starting from just $50

Add a line and get 50GB for $34/mo

Get a $200 trade in bonus!

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

For a limited time, get the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB for the price of the 128 GB model, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.

Ongoing deals:

Limited-time offer: When you keep the phone you already have, you automatically get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.

Take advantage of lower prices on some Samsung Galaxy S23 and Z series devices, with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit.

For a limited time, get the Motorola Edge at $7/month or the Razr+ at $17/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.

Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

All-Inclusive Canada-France 30 GB and 55 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.

Special offer for newcomers from France in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada-France 35 GB Mobile plan at $45/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.

Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

New deals:

50 GB for $44/mo. when you bring your own phone.

Bring your own phone promo on $50 plan in QC & $39, $50 & $65 plans in main regions.

Ongoing deals:

Internet from $44/month, Stream+ from $15/month, or both for one great price.

Get Home Internet and Stream+ from $59/mo.

Get Galaxy Buds FE on us when you purchase the new Samsung Galaxy A35 for $0 upfront with the Tab.

Bring your own phone promo on $40 plan in QC & $50 & $65 plan in ON, $50, $65 plans in AB & BC

50 GB for $44/mo. when you bring your own phone

Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime altogether from $15/month.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Get $15/month off on the 5G Infinite plans in Quebec, or $5/month off on the 5G Mobile plans in other regions, when you bring your own phone.

Get 5G Home Internet for $50/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $5/mo for 24 months on select plans, with financing and Save & Return when you return your device within 2 years.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 credit towards a new device with financing when you trade in any device, on a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get 1000 International Long Distance minutes on select plans.

Ongoing deals:

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Get $5/month off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).

Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/mo for 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device within 2 years.

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.

Trade in an eligible Samsung device in any condition and upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB for $5/mo for 24 months with financing and Save & Return. In-store only.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $578 over 48 months at 0% interest when you trade in your Google Pixel 6. Equal Payment Plan opt-in and a Rogers credit card are required. (Excluding Quebec)

5G mobile plans starting at $34/mo when you bring your own phone in Quebec or at $65/mo in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.

Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).

Save up to $50/mo when you add a line! Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.

For a limited time, the 5G Infinite Premium plan includes roaming in the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S. at no additional cost for up to 90 days per calendar year.

Get 5G Home Internet for $50/month. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Savings of up to $505 on Google Pixel 8. Save up to $355 with Bring It Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $150 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the Galaxy S24, Telus will plant a tree and you save $638 over 24 months with Bring-it-Back. Plus, double the impact with a bonus tree when you trade in your current device.

$350 trade-in bonus when activating or renewing a Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment plan and when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch for $0 upfront. Save $480 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Get a Watch Series 9 during activation and share your phone’s data for $15/month.

