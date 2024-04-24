Where to stream Sonic spin-off series Knuckles in Canada

The world of Sonic the Hedgehog is about to get even bigger.

On April 26th, all six episodes of Knuckles, a spin-off of the live-action Sonic movies, will be released. Idris Elba reprises his role as the red anthropomorphic echidna from the films, which are based on Sega’s popular Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

Set between the events of 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and this year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the series follows Knuckles as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior and learns more about planet Earth along the way.

In Canada and the rest of the world, Knuckles will stream exclusively on Paramount+. A Basic with Ads membership costs $6.99/month, while the Standard and Premium ad-free subscriptions are priced at $10.99/month and $13.99/month, respectively.

Outside of the series, Elba’s Knuckles will next be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hits theatres on December 20th. Notably, Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves will voice fan-favourite antihero Shadow the Hedgehog alongside returning voice stars Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails) and live-action stars James Marsden (Tom), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), Newmarket, Ontario’s Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) and Vancouver’s Lee Majoub (Agent Stone).

Image credit: Paramount