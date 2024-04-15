Canada’s own Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog just got a little more Canadian.

Toronto’s Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, according to multiple sites. The news was first reported by credible tipster John Campea and corroborated by the reputable entertainment site The Hollywood Reporter.

The post-credits scene for 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teased Shadow for the third film, but Paramount Pictures has since been mum about who’ll be voicing him. Shadow is a popular character in Sega’s Sonic video game series, serving as an edgier antihero foil to the colourful blue hedgehog.

In the film, Reeves’ voice will join Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Luther star Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna) and Colleen O’Shaughnessy (Tails, reprising her role from the video games), as well as human characters played by James Marsden (Tom), Tika Sumpter (Maddie) and Lebanese-Canadian Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone).

Notably, this will be Reeves’ second video game-related project with Elba following last year’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Reeves also joins fellow Ontarian Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) in the Sonic threequel.

Footage of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was screened for media last week at CinemaCon, although no trailer has been released for the public yet. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theatres on December 20th, 2024. Knuckles, an Elba-led spin-off TV series set between the second and third films, will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26th.

On the gaming side, Sega recently declared 2024 the ‘Year of Shadow,’ which celebrates his role in the threequel, new content in the Sonic Generations remaster and more.

