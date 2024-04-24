Nintendo Switch Online adds two N64 racers

Nintendo has added two new N64 racers to its Switch Online service.

The first is Extreme-G, a futuristic motorbike racing game that actually debuted a year before the better-known F-Zero X. The other, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls, is a racing platformer that tasks you with reaching the top of a tower before your opponents.

Check out both games in action in this trailer from Nintendo:

With the addition of these two games, the number of titles in the Switch Online’s N64 catalogue has hit 32 in the West.

A base Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year, although the $63.99/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership is required for N64 games.

Image credit: Nintendo