Elon Musk claims cheaper Tesla coming in 2025 despite rumoured cancellation

During Tesla’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk fielded questions from shareholders and teased that a lower cost Tesla is on the way.

Musk claimed that Tesla has updated its future vehicle lineup and that we might see a lower-cost Tesla in early 2025, if not later in 2024, according to a report from The Verge. The new cars will supposedly blend aspects of a next-gen Tesla platform with the current Model Y and Model 3. Recent rumours indicated Tesla abandoned its lower-cost EV ambitions.

Musk claims the new car will be built with existing Tesla production line technology without significant retooling. The controversial CEO also says the new car should be built even more efficiently than the current Tesla fleet.

Musk didn’t have much else to say but promised to outline more on August 8th when the EV company is set to reveal its Tesla robotaxi.

The robotaxis are a great example of a Musk promise that hasn’t come true. In 2020, Tesla’s CEO promised that by the end of the year, there would be a million Teslas on the road that could function as robotaxis. Over the next several years, Musk said nothing of substance on the subject until he announced that a new Robotaxi vehicle would finally be revealed on August 8th.

There’s a possibility Tesla EVs already on the road will be able to operate as robotaxis, but that likely won’t be the case.

Elon Musk also infamously promised that the $35,000 USD (roughly $47,000 CAD) lower-cost Tesla would eventually be released. In the U.S., the Model 3 has come close to this cost a few times, but it never really became the actual price for the EV or fulfilled the promise of an affordable Tesla.

This new, cheaper EV seems like it could finally fill that void, but it’s been almost five years since Musk initially teased the prospect, and the car is still a myth. Almost five years later, and the vehicle is basically still a myth.

Via: The Verge