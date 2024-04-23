Uber launches in Newfoundland and Labrador

Uber has officially launched in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ride-sharing app announced the news through its official social media channels.

Today we are bringing rideshare to residents and visitors in Newfoundland and Labrador! Just in time for a busy summer tourism season, residents and visitors alike now have a safe, affordable, and reliable option to help get them where they need to go, when they need to. pic.twitter.com/P5zmadXRAk — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) April 23, 2024

To celebrate the launch, Uber teamed up with two Newfoundland and Labrador native Olympic curlers, Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols, to let them be the first to ride with the company in the province.

As noted by the CBC, Uber’s coverage map in the province includes the entire Avalon Peninsula.

It’s been a long journey for Uber to expand into the province, with the government only having just made legislative amendments to permit ride-sharing services in December.

Residents can hail a ride through the Uber app on iOS or Android or the company’s official website.

Image credit: Shutterstock