Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this week

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will land on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on April 25th.

Electronic Arts, the publisher of the game, announced the news in a post on the Xbox Wire. Specifically, Survivor will join the EA Play catalogue, which is included at no additional cost with a PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released last year to significant critical acclaim. As a sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor followed former Padawan Cal Kestis and his friends as they race to find a mythical planet before the Empire and a mysterious new faction.

While EA hasn’t confirmed a third game, Respawn has spoken about its ambitions for a trilogy, while star Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal, has outright said work is currently underway on the sequel.

Of course, that will still be years away, in any case, so for now, you can check out Fallen Order and Survivor on Game Pass through EA Play.

EA Play is also available separately on the web, Steam and PlayStation for $7.99/month.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox