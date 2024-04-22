Nothing customer data leaked after apparent breach

The personal information of some Nothing customers has hit the web.

As discovered by Android Authority, a file on a text file-sharing website contains a bunch of Nothing Community profiles. While some of the data is here public information, like usernames, comments and join dates, private information, namely emails, are also visible.

Digging into it further, Android Authority says it couldn’t find any evidence of passwords being leaked. It also notes that the data appears to be from 2022 and affects roughly 2,250 Nothing Community profiles, including some for community managers.

Of course, despite Android Authority‘s investigation, there’s always the chance that other info could have been leaked. Therefore, you might want to keep an eye on your info for any strange activity on top of changing your password.

Android Authority says it’s still awaiting comment from Nothing.

Source: Android Authority