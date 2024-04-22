fbpx
Apple’s FineWoven accessories could already be dead

A new leather replacement is reportedly on the way

Patrick O'Rourke
Apr 22, 202411:17 AM EDT 0 comments
iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven

Since their release, Apple’s environmentally friendly FineWoven iPhone 15 series cases have been heavily criticized for their build quality.

While they look great at first, the fabric-covered cases quickly get beat up and can be damaged with movements as light as the accidental brush of a fingernail. Unsurprisingly, Apple has stood by the cases and recently released an ad highlighting the advantages of leather replacement. However, the material mysteriously isn’t featured in its spring accessory refresh.

With all of that in mind, it appears FineWoven’s days might be numbered.

According to a recent X post (formerly Twitter) from Kosutami, Apple has halted production of its FineWoven cases due to their lacklustre durability. The leaker says that the tech giant is working on a new non-leather replacement material it plans to introduce in the future.

When I first got my hands on Apple’s FineWoven iPhone 15 Pro case, I used it for several weeks, but even in that brief time, it showed signs of wear. For example, my MagSafe PopSocket created a permanent ring around the Apple logo.

Along with iPhone 15 cases ($79), Apple also sells FineWoven MagSafe wallets ($79), AirTag holders ($49) and Watch Bands (starting at $129).

Source: @Kosutami Via: MacRumors

