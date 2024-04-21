What did you think of the Fallout TV series?

Amazon’s Fallout TV series released on Prime Video this past week.

I watched the TV show this past weekend and thought it was great. Granted, my knowledge of the Fallout video game series is mainly based on the 10-15 hours of Fallout 4 and the few hours I played of New Vegas several years ago. But even I was able to catch a lot of the interesting references and easter eggs featured in Amazon’s Fallout TV show.

It’s worth noting that the Fallout TV series was just renewed for a second season, so Lucy’s (Ella Purnell), ‘Brotherhood of Steel’ member Maximus’ (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul’s (Walton Goggins) story isn’t over yet.

With all of that said, this week, we want to know what you think of the Fallout TV series? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter/Threads.

Image credit: Prime Video