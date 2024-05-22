New Google Meet feature will sync laptop mics to reduce echo

Google Meet is getting a new ‘adaptive audio’ feature that aims to reduce echoes and audio feedback.

According to a Google blog post, adaptive audio works by synchronizing the microphones and speakers of multiple laptops in a room to create “a seamless audio experience.”

“This allows teams to create ad-hoc meeting spaces anywhere with just their laptops where everyone can be heard clearly, without the inconvenience of crowding around a single laptop,” the blog post reads.

Google also says adaptive audio will improve meeting flexibility, allowing people to join when meeting rooms aren’t available or meeting room hardware isn’t working. It can also benefit smaller organizations that don’t have dedicated video conferencing equipment.

Adaptive audio will be on by default and can be controlled by heading into Settings > Audio > Adaptive audio. It will start rolling out gradually on May 22nd for rapid release domains (Google says it could take up to 15 days for feature visibility). Scheduled release domains will get the feature starting June 5th.

Adaptive audio will be available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on.

GIF credit: Google

Source: Google Via: Android Police