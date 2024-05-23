Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be revealed after Xbox Games Showcase

Activision has revealed that the next Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, confirming long-running rumours.

Additionally, the publisher has set a full reveal of the game for June 9th during the next ‘Call of Duty Direct’ presentation, which will take place immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase. Reports had suggested that the post-showcase ‘Redacted Direct’ that Xbox was teasing was focused on this year’s Call of Duty, and now, we know that is indeed the case.

During the ‘Black Ops 6 Direct,’ Activision will reveal the first gameplay footage from the military shooter, which is the first Black Ops game since 2020’s Black Ops: Cold War. The company is also expected to confirm that Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, marking a major shift for the series.

It will also be the first Call of Duty game to be revealed and released under the Xbox umbrella, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October. (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launched a few weeks after that deal closed, but Xbox wasn’t in charge during the reveal and marketing of the game.)

The Xbox Games Showcase, meanwhile, is expected to feature the debut of Gears 6, as well as updates on the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Activision