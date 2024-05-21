Telus to invest $24 billion in Ontario to improve network services and more

Telus has announced that it will invest more than $24 billion into improving Ontario’s network infrastructure and operations.

The investment, which will be made across the province over the next five years, is intended to help support “innovation, growth and strong, vibrant communities,” says the Vancouver-based carrier. Part of this will go towards building new open radio access network (ORAN) solutions for faster and more reliable connections.

Last week, Telus made a similar five-year commitment to improving infrastructure in B.C., pledging $17 billion to the initiative.

On the whole, Telus says these investments are part of its larger commitment to spend $73 billion across Canada by 2028 for infrastructure development, improved sustainability and advanced network technology.

In other Telus news, the company recently brought back its $95 Canada-U.S. plan.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus