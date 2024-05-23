PlayStation is seemingly developing a mobile games platform

PlayStation is planning a dedicated mobile games platform.

As spotted by TweakTown, PlayStation recently posted a job listing on its website for a “mobile platform architect.” Per the listing, Sony is looking for an “experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.” This individual, who Sony wants to have at least eight years of experience in the mobile gaming space, would “spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.”

While we’ve known for years now that Sony wants to expand its mobile gaming presence, this is the first time we’ve heard about an actual “platform” for such titles. It’s unclear whether Sony wants a platform for mobile game development or an actual PlayStation Store-esque marketplace. It also remains to be seen which of the company’s sizeable catalogue — which includes the likes of The Last of Us, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man — would make the jump to mobile.

Earlier this month, rival console maker Xbox confirmed plans to launch a mobile games store in July. Microsoft has been clear that one of the key goals behind its acquisition of Activision Blizzard was to leverage the company’s large mobile games presence, which includes the likes of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, and that will help fuel the new storefront. Therefore, it’s possible that Sony is targeting a similar marketplace of its own.

But even if Sony’s ambitions aren’t quite as vast, the company clearly wants more mobile games. For one, it’s been hiring in various mobile-related positions and even formed a dedicated PlayStation Studios Mobile team last year. What’s more, the company confirmed in 2022 that it aims to have half of its catalogue available on PC and mobile by 2025.

While many of the company’s games have since come to PC, including, most recently, Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, we haven’t seen any new releases on the mobile front yet. Historically, PlayStation has only dabbled in this space with Android and iOS titles like Ultimate Sackboy and the Temple Run-inspired Uncharted: Drake’s Pursuit. Otherwise, the company only has its free PS4 and PS5 companion PlayStation App, as well as its PlayStation Portal handheld.

Interestingly, Nintendo has been the only one of the ‘Big Three’ console makers to heavily pursue mobile games, with the Japanese gaming giant launching the likes of Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in 2016 and beyond. However, it’s slowed down on those efforts significantly in recent years, with the most recent mobile release being 2021’s Pikmin Bloom.

In any event, the mobile games market is incredibly lucrative, with annual global revenue in this space expected to reach $300 billion USD ($411 billion CAD) by 2028. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why PlayStation wants a piece of that massive pie.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation Via: TweakTown